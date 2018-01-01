Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How to brand and land your first consulting gig?
6 points by verdverm 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
Seeking advice, resources, and war stories



The best thing to do is hit up everyone in your network that you are looking for consulting work and let them always know you are doing so and what your skills are.




