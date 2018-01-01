Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: How to brand and land your first consulting gig?
6 points
by
verdverm
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
Seeking advice, resources, and war stories
hijinks
10 months ago
The best thing to do is hit up everyone in your network that you are looking for consulting work and let them always know you are doing so and what your skills are.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: