I have a theory that much complexity could be understood if humans could just see the interactions and the data flowing.
Even if the program took 100X longer to run, if you can see the bug, you can fix it. If you can see the complexity, you can understand it.
I did something similar for Erlang VM http://eddwardo.github.io/elixir/links/2015/11/04/links-in-e... (less advanced).
I'd love to see comparison of these two models.
Actually no, perhaps you're not aware of this, but you have a condition called spatial-sequence Synesthesia. It's a harmless and fascinating condition in which the senses have arbitrary connections to each other (numbers have colours, sounds have tastes). Many people are unaware of it. I've only heard of it because a friend at university (and also a Synesthete) researches it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synesthesia
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/finding-butterfly/20110...
"Another common example is the visual representation of the full year with four seasons"
Most Synaesthestes don't realise there's anything different about their thinking until they hear about the condition. So, I just wanted to make the author (and others) aware of it for their interest.
We all visualise abstractions, but adding fixed, and arbitrary, properties (the number line turning at 20) is different and more akin to:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Number_form
Maybe this is why and not Synesthesia?
I have tremendous trouble reading a list of color words on a whiteboard, if each is written in a different color from what the word is. E.g. write blue in black; write yellow in red; write red in blue etc.
Extra points - try to say what the color each word is written in, while looking at them. Maybe even harder.
In any case, a very cool idea. I really like the use of 3D to fit more nodes into the diagram without it getting unreadable. I think this is an approach that could help with visualizing large graphs in general - it would be cool if there was more research about that.
I wonder at what point WebGL craps out. How many concurrent processes can it handle?
But this is basically the same as just looking at the log.
Am I missing something?
You can get it at http://www.usingcsp.com/
