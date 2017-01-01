Hacker News
The quest to crack and preserve vintage Apple II software [audio]
2 points
by
mmphosis
10 months ago
1 comment
orionblastar
10 months ago
There was a Locksmith program that did that. My friends pooled money to buy Wizardy for Apple 2, and had a program that copied and removed the protection.
Search: