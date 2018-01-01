Hacker News
We were a little naive
(
rollingstone.com
)
4 points
by
stunod
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
pizza
10 months ago
Ja Rule being involved really reminds me of the Dave Chapelle bit where news crews ask Ja Rule his opinions on a tragedy
perfmode
10 months ago
It's quite difficult to be less competent. To make bad decisions at so many turns...
