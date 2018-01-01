Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Is Spotify hacked?
3 points by jk801 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 8 comments
Someone is using my Spotify Premium account from an Android device that I don't own. I even changed my password, logged out everywhere, deleted offline devices and use two-factor Facebook auth. as login, but that same person still has access and creates random playlists within my account. With 2FA and a strong password, I'm thinking it's a breach on Spotify's side rather than my account being hacked. Does anyone have a clue what might be happening?



Hackers would not go after Spotify to get free Spotify premium. If they are breached, what's happening to you has nothing to do with it.


You haven't hooked a third party app up to your Spotify account (think Amazon Echoes, random Android apps, IFTTT, etc), have you?


I haven't. And what's strange is that I removed (logged out) all devices on Facebook and Spotify. That should have invalidated any active sessions in my mind. But that same person still has access. I can see it's the same person because of the music he/she listens to (poor pop songs) and it's the same HTC Desire that randomly pauses my songs.


Those damn super elite shadow government paid Chinese hackers always finding a way to get their free music!


Fairly sure Spotify doesn't support 2FA...


So I use My Facebook as login. It has 2FA.


Did you mess around with an Android emulator?


Nope!




