Is Spotify hacked? 3 points by jk801 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 8 comments Someone is using my Spotify Premium account from an Android device that I don't own. I even changed my password, logged out everywhere, deleted offline devices and use two-factor Facebook auth. as login, but that same person still has access and creates random playlists within my account. With 2FA and a strong password, I'm thinking it's a breach on Spotify's side rather than my account being hacked. Does anyone have a clue what might be happening?







