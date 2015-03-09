- Raised $73 M from notable, no bullshit VC's including Sequoia, DCM, Draper
- Valued around $400M (results may vary)
- Sold for <$3M
Either we don't know the whole story (>50% chance), someone fucked up royally with IP or something or everyone was pissed off about this entire situation. It's really surprising to me that the Series B folks couldn't engineer or claw back more than that, especially given the brand recognition etc...
[1]https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/yik-yak#/entity
[2]http://www.businessinsider.com/yik-yak-sells-to-square-for-3...
Seems like people moving to that defeats the anonymity aspect that people think were the real killer.
The complete lack of understanding of their own product that they demonstrated was absolutely astounding. $3M almost sounds like too much; there's no reasonable way you can recover anything of value besides the employees in this situation.
Surely they could just issue a 'mea culpa' at that point and recommit to their previous direction? In spite of how the web acts, users can be incredibly forgiving as far as 'voting with their wallets' go - at the end of the day they'll just use whatever works, and a 'mea culpa' post would be sufficient for most to 'begrudgingly' resume using the old/familiar service? (I mean, maybe not all of them, but enough to not take such a massive hit...)
Hot damn, adding this to my 'further reading' list.
Last place I worked was a smaller University and it was tasked to me to keep en eye on the posts due to the potential for harassment. The system was, at the time, 5 down votes immediately cleared a post - the users were very good at moderating themselves while still preserving the rather "raw" nature of the service. People were still wry and biting and uninhibited with their comments, but outright threats and harassment seemed to get moderated pretty well. Ultimately we never intervened (Yik Yak had a system to geo-block regions from accessing the service), and for the most part it was just the equivalent of a bathroom stall wall for most of the students. Hell, often times I'd learn about network issues from Yik Yak posts before I'd get even a hint from my networking team.
You take away the anonymity and the isolating culture, you take away the magic of it. Since our Campus was situated right in the middle of a neighborhood, we'd often get nearby residents trying to participate. According to my student workers who used it, it was almost always obvious who was a student and who wasn't.
They did [1], but that was 3 month later and by then it seems most of their users had moved on and forgotten about them. Plus, being an anonymous app they didn't have emails for their users, so there wasn't really any way for them to get the word out that they were reverting back.
[1] https://blog.yikyak.com/blog/optional-handles-and-hot-feed-a...
Overall I find it a fascinating case study, just because they fell so quickly. If the founders wrote a memoir I would be very interested in reading it.
That said, it seems extreme to me that two reversible decision could so devastatingly and permanently tank what was a significant userbase ~1.25 MAU.
Other platforms have endured much more with much less money and not been sold off in a fire sale.
1.25 anonymous MAU. Unless you're a VPN provider, I can't see anyone monetizing anonymity.
The day handles came out was the day I uninstalled.
But, maybe it's a case where they knew the negativity (racism, harassment, bullying, etc.) was so bad, they had to do something to curb it, even if it meant destroying the company.
Sounds crazy, even I'm skeptical, but maybe for once somebody chose to do the right thing despite the money at stake. Dunno.
Let me help - you're looking for the phrase, "a cautionary tale."
(Though of course I only set it up because it's so fun to knock down. Uber's 'growth' is of economically-minded bellweather users happy to jump ship to save a few bucks, and they have built next to zero and possibly even negative brand loyalty)
If Uber can constantly outperform other apps on price (read: without huge ride subsidization) they might be able to maintain a tentuous lead; but even then it'd just be a war they'd be fighting on many fronts as a 'goliath' against hundreds of davids. And they (Uber) are fronting the major legal costs for all of them :)
The platform giants, especially Microsoft and Google and to a lesser extent Apple and Facebook, have the power to "NetScape" any other non-platform tech company at will. Mobile apps are coming to exist at Google's mercy, like web sites dependent on "organic" traffic have for the last decade.
If Google decided they'd had enough of Uber, they could integrate ride hailing into GMaps and Uber would be done for. They just did this to a handful of startups that were oriented around real-time location tracking. [0]
[0] https://blog.google/products/maps/share-your-trips-and-real-...
I don't know about overall, but in my social microcosm yik yak was never able to recover its lost users.
For obvious reasons, that was popular at colleges. Also for obvious reasons, this kind of thing is really hard to monetize. Take almost $100M in VC and this does not make for a winning combination.
Online anonymity can be freeing, but as any half-awake internet user knows, it comes with a massive mound of worms for both readers and moderators alike.
Big name investors apparently didn't realize this when they wrote the checks, so YikYak panicked and nixed its value proposition to keep investors happy and bad press diverted. It sounds like everyone stopped using it immediately, which seems only natural, as they killed its entire reason to exist.
Before they shot themselves in the foot, they had a huge following among college students because the app was one of the best ways to get and share info on campus. You can't tell me that couldn't have been monetized. Hell, Durex could have made millions by offering $.50 off coupons on the app every night!
It's not that it couldn't have made money, the founders just didn't seem to have a realistic vision for how they were going to do so.
very possible that they thought it would be nearly impossible to monetize anonymous users
> the fact that they didn't think that maybe they should A B test the change in a smaller market first, clearly demonstrates to me that the founders didn't know what they were doing
Absolutely right. It's just like digg v4.
Wasn't anonymous harassment a rampant problem?
The main problems were the occasional bomb threat and the overall degenerate nature of some of the posts.
> If anything the anonymous factor prevented harassment within the app, because between posts you couldn't identify anyone, thus no one could really carry grudges or become "popular."
But you can say, "Jennie Ginger is a slut", and positively identify a real person in real life. Or you could just spout racist epithets.
I'm not sure why I'm positing hypotheticals, when harassment was an actual, ongoing problem:
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/03/09/technology/popular-yik-ya...
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/yik-yak-harassment_us_56...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-intersect/wp/2014/10...
http://money.cnn.com/2015/05/07/technology/yik-yak-universit... - sorry, auto-playing video (fuck you, CNN).
This article is weird; I can't tell if it's blaming the victims, or the colleges, or the institution of college altogether: http://www.slate.com/articles/life/education/2015/10/yik_yak...
[1] https://www.jodel-app.com
I am the creator of the app.
One thing I find interesting about this turn of events is that the person shutting the app down is Jack Dorsey. If I was an ecommerce player like Shopify or Square, disrupting social would be at the top of my list of strategic things to do. But Jack Dorsey can't really do that, can he?
How so?
An app that targets college students, shows high user acquisition, DAU, has serious potential.
In hindsight of course they should have anticipated the challenges of anonymity which are almost cliche at this point.
But Facebook and twitter have yet to introduce a geofencing option for user posts as far as I know. Maybe they will eventually.
Sometimes targeted advertising can work. How anonymous do you feel when apps pop up ads for that thing you were searching for two nights ago on Amazon?
How many advertisers want to have their content featured next to the absolute worst thoughts people have? I regularly saw racist, sexist, homophobic, and inconsiderate content. Not to mention the sex, drugs, and underage drinking. A true advertiser's delight.
Perception is advertisers' only enemy. Once that's taken care of, they really don't care what kind of person you are as long as your money's green.
Where did you get this idea? From what I read it's just saying they're shutting down and giving their developers a soft landing onto Square, it's not even one of those "acq-hires".
I used YikYak throughout its rise, peak, and as it started tapering off. It ended up being a comibation of meme/joke reposting from Reddit combined with a lot of really vulgar low-brow content. It was entertaining for a while but only due to the shock value.
I remember seeing these things roll out and being so frustrated at whoever thought they were a good idea and the downfall of a solid app / community in the process.
YikYak's struggle reflects a decade's worth internet troll evolution between Facebook and YikYak. At Harvard there was no iPhone, no precedents from Twitter, no standard arsenal trouble-making tools in the hands of college students.
good fucking riddance
> To that end, we’ll begin winding down the Yik Yak app over the coming week as we start tinkering around with what’s ahead for our brand, our technology, and ourselves.
This was one of the more sincere "our incredible journey" posts I've read since I started spending time on HN.
You should know from ... the 1200+ days you've been around, the huge number of shut down notices in that time, the other posts here, and every single comment that's ever been made about how you should communicate with users, ... that the shutdown notice here isn't great.
That's your opinion. I disagree with it.
RethinkDB was very straight forward: https://rethinkdb.com/blog/rethinkdb-shutdown/
Wattage too: https://rethinkdb.com/blog/rethinkdb-shutdown/
Hackpad from a few days ago: https://hackpad.com/
The above make their intentions unmistakably clear in the first line.
This unassailable high ground certainly warrants six paragraphs of pointless our-incredible-journeying, especially as they go on to describe the future of the organization as 'tinkering around.'
Just because the team partially did this for profit, doesn't mean they didn't work their asses off and are now sad to shut it down. Nor does it discredit the claim that some of their users are going to be very sad to see it go. That was my point.
How many years has it been since people have pointed out twitter is a place where women are being harassed and treated worse like you wouldn't believe. Is the company doing anything about it? Not really. If they did, it would have stopped. I wish twitter also rids itself like this somehow.
Even if it is sincere (most of the time, it is), there are words or expressions that "tags" an end-of-company-life corporate post very quickly.
