In addition, public trans is extensive and incredibly well-planned and executed.
Unfortunately, I realize this can only happen when the government has sufficient power to make these kind of changes. This will never happen in Silicon Valley as far as I can tell since local homeowners have the upper-hand.
Even the residents don't like them:
>>“There isn’t much design inspiration. They’re just stacked up,” said Park In-seok, an architecture professor at Myongji University. He described a paradox in which the apartments are mocked for their appearance but coveted for their convenience. “Almost everybody hates the apartment,” Park said. “But everybody wants to live in one.”
This was the part that I didn't understand until I experienced it. If they were more visually appealing from the outside, and in the stairways, people may stop hating them.
The small town my wife is from in the North Caucasus region of Russia has green everywhere. It also has schools, kindergartens, small grocery stores and parks within ~5-10 min walking distance of pretty much the entire city and public transit everywhere, roughly one bus per route every 5 minutes.
Sure the buildings are arguably uglier but the area as a whole is beautiful and far more livable.
I grew up in the American suburbs and now live in Manhattan. I hate American suburbs with a passion. Inconvenient, car-dependent, and isolating. NYC is great, but the apartments here are old and terrible by modern standards (not to mention the decrepit subway).
The problem is that America seems to care more about aesthetic appearance than actual living conditions. I don't think anyone will disagree with you that those Soviet-style blocks of identical apartments are ugly from the outside, but I'd rather live in a modern high-rise than some shitty 100 year old 5 story tenement walkup, or some giant house in the suburbs where I can't get anywhere without a car.
My LA commute was 12 miles one way (SM to El Segundo) and a pretty nice 50 minute bike ride. But it was nearly all along the beach, and even then I nearly got killed multiple times.
I welcome additional investment in our transportation infrastructure - both rail, bus, and road - but I take issue with the idea that everyone would prefer to live and work in a high-density environment. I don't see why we can't accommodate both preferred lifestyles.
I think it's completely reasonable to want to have a second city in the United States that can compare to NYC and all the benefits that come with a high density, multi-zoned, well connected city. Whenever I think about where else I could find this if I were to leave NYC I end up finding it really would mean moving abroad.
However, the rest of the Bay Area isn't really city-like. Much of the existing infrastructure has been built around cars as the mode of transportation. Building a second high-density city out of nothing somewhere in this area and convincing employers and employees to move there doesn't seem like it would be well received. If the employers and employees in this area wanted to be located in a high-density city they'd already be in San Francisco. Many are - but many are not.
The problem then becomes that the rest of the Bay would most likely get pressured to build more densely as well, just like the metro areas of NYC did. That might ruin the suburb life that you enjoy as the expanding city to the north puts pressure on the surrounding areas.
I do, however, push back against articles like this that characterize such sprawl as bad, and that instead of allowing growth and sprawl to happen organically, seek to curb it by lobbying for policy change.
I've spent a ton of time in SF over the past decade working in tech, so while it's not the same as living there, I've on many occasions gotten stranded in Oakland after Bart closing at night (pre-uber). Those cab rides weren't cheap. Same thing has happened to me in Boston.
I at one point had to spend a lot of time in Miami (had some stuff in a datacenter there years ago, also pre-uber) and I remember one night I got stopped by a local resident telling me I definitely shouldn't be walking where I was walking at that time of night (about 10 or 11 pm). I was walking and talking with him and a shooting happened a block away maybe 5 minutes after he stopped me. Having other options besides being on foot would have been great.
I've spent lots of time in Seattle and Los Angeles without a car, and it wasn't terrible, but wasn't great.
Anyway, that's all to say a 24 hour transit system is certainly not a requirement, but it's a great thing to have. New York wouldn't be New York without it.
However, given that the Bay Area is an "economic powerhouse" the way it is today, I don't accept the argument that it can't continue to be one without drastically increasing its population density.
> I don't accept the argument that it can't continue to be one without drastically increasing its population density.
I don't see how without either limiting the economic growth or becoming a miserable place to live. I did my time in the Bay and will never move back.
I'm curious what you think about this as someone who presumably lives in South Bay. Do you consider South Bay a place where people can get around just walking and using transit? What changes do you think could be made there that increases support for walking/transit without impeding car travel or increasing density?
In the NY-NJ metro area there are lots of high-density cities, like Manhattan at 70,000/sq. mi.; Brooklyn, Union City, Hoboken, at 40,000/sq. mi.; Queens at 20,000/sq. mi. There is empty space between these cities, which lowers the density of the metro area, but that doesn't really matter.
On the other hand, SV cities (Mountain View, Sunnyvale, San Jose), actually are at densities of 5,000-6,000/sq. mi.
The figure we should actually be looking at is weighted population density, not population density.
Feels quite horrible to look at people who work retail jobs commuting 1hr each way to work. Just because soccer-moms who have no business organizing cities are now in charge of exactly that.
I mean just look at Cupertino - world capital of the soccer mom. So much money and they have managed to make it look like a giant walmart.
We need a Robert Hooke type to come in and take a good look at the problem. And deliver to us a London or a Rome.
Commute times for the actual poor are going to far exceed that.
It certainly has a good intent ring to it, though i suspect there are additional reasons for using that party line.
It is surprising to me how in one dimension one can take so much pride in their work (tech etc) and in another way be so satisfied and desire such mediocrity (civilization, architecture, quality of life for all).
Like LA, it seems like there needs to be another train line. For us it's Hollywood/Beverly Hills. For the Bay, it'd be, maybe Sunset down the 101.
But maybe I'm wrong, and two options just mean you're more likely to be incorrect on either side?
Being a photographer and also someone who tends to do a lot of Maker and gardening projects I find SF near impossible to live for my lifestyle. It's really hard to load and unload photo gear when you have to make 4 trips to the truck that is a 5 minute walk away and go up 10 stories each time. Not to mention paying $40 for parking. I couldn't do what I do without a truck and SF is extremely unfriendly towards cars.
I do like being able to walk to lunch from an office though. When I was working in downtown Sunnyvale I found it really convenient. The parking back then was decent but now it is overcrowded and you're lucky if you can find a spot. You have to wait in long lines for lunch now too. It's gotten much worse IMO.
When I worked in Redwood City I tried to take Caltrain but it adds another 2 hours to your commute every day and the train schedules are extremely limited the further south you live. Ended up getting a motorcycle just for commuting.
Downtown Redwood City has suddenly become very urban. The city is well over a century old, but until five years ago, had few tall buildings. Now, 5 to 10 story buildings are filling up downtown blocks. The downtown redevelopment plan actually worked.
With everybody complaining about how expensive SF is and how terrible the commute is, it seems to me like a more likely solution is to bring the city to Mountain View rather than bring all the workers from the city to Mountain View.
Of course there are many many more places like this along El Camino, and Vallco is probably never getting redeveloped due to resident opposition against mixed use develeopment including high density housing.
Here are some steps you can take:
- The Brisbane City Council is deciding whether to build 4400 units of housing on 600 acres south of San Francisco, about the same number of units SF built in total last year. The Brisbane Planning Commission recommended building an office park instead. Contact them and ask them to build the housing version of the project.
- The Mountain View City Council is deciding whether to build 2000 units or 8000 units of housing next to Google. They are leaning toward the low end - 2000 units would be tough to support a grocery store or frequent transit. Contact them (or show up to their board meeting - tonight!) and ask them to build the high-housing version of the plan.
- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is considering a plan to require 28% of all new developments to be below market rate. When you consider the unit costs to build in SF, that would make it _extremely_ difficult to justify new housing starts here. Please contact your Supervisor and ask them to oppose the Peskin/Kim Prop C plan.
- Call your CA State Assemblymember and ask them to oppose AB 915 (makes it harder to build affordable units)
- Call your CA State Assemblymember and ask them to support AB 71 (higher property taxes on second homes, money goes to affordable housing)
- Call your CA State Senator and ask them to support SB 167, which would put teeth in the state's Housing Accountability Act. (for more on this see carlaef.org)
- Call your CA State Senator and ask them to support SB 35 (would remove the ability of local government to block projects that meet certain criteria - near transit, have a high % of affordable units, use union construction labor)
- Email your VC's and C-level executives and tell them how hard it is to find housing in the area and how ridiculous the parking requirements are. Tell them about your awful commutes and the difficulty of finding good school districts for your kids. Ask them to get more involved politically in pro-housing causes. Ron Conway is a good example here.
NIMBY's are really well organized and things don't change unless we do something about them. All of these changes listed above will go a long way to support the development of housing in the Bay Area, which should help lower prices, and help keep families here and teachers in our neighborhoods.
What would we lose?
I say joke, but I feel that many people feel it is true. In that if the Bay Area builds any of that housing, that in a few years they will be forced into living in it against their will.
For existing property owners, this is not a problem. They have their single family separate household. And yet it's those people that put up the most opposition to people who want to live in a different way. To me, an apartment on a rail line is far more valuable than a house that's only accessible by car. That's what I want, yet the market is not allowed to meet that demand because of zoning restrictions and NIMBY actions.
