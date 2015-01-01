This article is from 2015. Some recent updates: Facebook and Alibaba recently published papers on using pure learning techniques for controlling units, showing great progress while having a ways to go before catching up to traditional techniques. Google DeepMind is collaborating with Blizzard to make these competitions possible for Starcraft 2. And Martin Rooijackers, author of 2016 SSCAIT champion LetaBot, wrote an update on more recent developments: http://www.teamliquid.net/blogs/521711-berkeley-overmind-20-...
A 24/7 stream of AI matchups. Games are played at double speed. Some of the strategies are very interesting, but many of the strategies are either brute forced or designed specifically to beat other strategies.
His analogy of taking out mechanics from Broodwar being equivalent to taking out athleticism from Football was particularly insightful.
BW AI (in its culmination) to me is what Broodwar looks like when you take out the mechanics from the game and make it 100% about strategy and the execution of said strategy. It's really fascinating to see the differences between AI play and human bounded play.
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EP9F-AZezCU
The #1 bot as I write this, Iron Bot, has Vulture micro that is in many ways better than any pro, by using frame-perfect patrol kiting.
It's interesting that lots more people play video game football than actual football.
EDIT: word order
What ended up happening was that actually winning the game came down to unit pathfinding and micromanagement (as well as plain old "not crashing"), and the planning and strategy part didn't really come out. So we moved on to other things.
I admittedly have not paid attention to this in years, but it looks like the modern game is still very much like that except much more mature, the strategic parts seem to be selecting heavily-optimized strategies from a playbook, making up something new doesn't help win the competition.
Does anyone know of any ongoing AI competitions that push more on the creative/strategic side?
An AI would react to the transport as some data item in its to-do list and not recognize the threat of drop UNTIL it landed, just following the script and being purely reactive.
A human player is proactive, he doesn't follow 'the script' and adapts to real-time events, even changing build orders to adapt to enemy army. These bots micro is geared to just win local battles(mini-scripts), not to read-ahead and prepare.
In tactics and micro, despite having higher-APM and reaction speed, humans have more nuanced understanding of tactics depending on terrain/unit positioning, while bots rely on brute-force and simple repeatable actions, limited by their programming.
Unlike complete information on the board, RTS forces these "rapid plan changes" where things occur 'out of the script' and AI has no idea how to fight it, making mistakes and losing resources. AI is blind to future threats and implications of build orders, while humans always send spies and try to predict enemy future plans.
Knowing that enemy has 3 expansions instead of 2 means alot to human player, while AI wouldn't see when it loses attack opportunity window against weaker expansions(due less army units).
This article is from 2015. Some recent updates: Facebook and Alibaba recently published papers on using pure learning techniques for controlling units, showing great progress while having a ways to go before catching up to traditional techniques. Google DeepMind is collaborating with Blizzard to make these competitions possible for Starcraft 2. And Martin Rooijackers, author of 2016 SSCAIT champion LetaBot, wrote an update on more recent developments: http://www.teamliquid.net/blogs/521711-berkeley-overmind-20-...