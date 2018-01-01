Hacker News
Parallel R-tree on GPU
3 points
by
adamnemecek
10 months ago
1 comment
geophile
10 months ago
Wow, spatial indexing day on HN.
Why not use a space-filling curve, and any convenient 1-d search structure that parallelizes easily?
