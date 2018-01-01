Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Parallel R-tree on GPU (cmu.edu)
3 points by adamnemecek 10 months ago



Wow, spatial indexing day on HN.

Why not use a space-filling curve, and any convenient 1-d search structure that parallelizes easily?




