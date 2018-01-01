Hacker News
3Blue1Brown Essence of calculus, chapter 1 [video]
youtube.com
6 points
adenadel
10 months ago
1 comment
seycombi
10 months ago
I have never seen so many (mainly) positive comments in so short a time on a youtube channel. Many thanks to Grant Sanderson aka 3Blue1Brown (and also Leibniz and Newton). Lets hope probability and multivariable calculus are next.
Search: