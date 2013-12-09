Normal definition: collect. For example: "Even collected all the data going to and from Bob's house by putting a splitter on the cable."
NSA's definition: not that, as cited in various stories sourced by the Snowden leaks from the Guardian.
I won't attempt to define exactly how the NSA defines "collect" because I don't have time to track down and read the relevant article. But the upshot is-- their definition is idiosyncratic and misleading for a piece that has a general audience like this one.
In other words, not only metadata but full recordings and content of anything they can feasibly store—phone calls, text messages, internet conversations, video chat.
Collecting on Americans in such a manner satisfies legal requirements because the very definition of collection has been twisted to effectively mean accessing intercepted content present in storage.
The term metadata in particular was intentionally bandied about as a means of distracting from the fact NSA is getting everything. The metadata programs killed by congress amounted to little more than a dog and pony show, sacrificing deprecated programs for political ends. Personally I think it was a brilliant damage control measure.
Snowden arguably didn't help matters either, constantly using the term himself. The content he leaked was largely from JWICS, which wouldn't contain documents outlining the gory details of full-take domestic surveillance. Those likely are heavily compartmented, and reside on much more secure networks.
Having an intelligence system ingest this metadata and synopsis is not considered "collection".
Essentially, if it can be automated, it isn't collection. If a human gets pulled into the loop to look at data, that's when it's collected. However, a human could be shown a synopsis or an inference about an American target and this could still not be collection, as the summary information being viewed isn't considered the person's private records.
Basically a loophole in a loophole. I'll be happy to keep databases of, and run software over, our national security records. I won't collect any of it, though. I won't even look at it. I'll just get summaries of the information contained in it from my algorithms - and if I want to look at a specific document I'll punch a rubber stamp on it first.
Search for "how FISA works" here: http://www.belfercenter.org/sites/default/files/legacy/files...
prior to snowden, almost everybody (you and your clever colleagues excluded, obviously) would think it was paranoid to believe this was the case. at least, there's no way i could make the leap from:
'EULA's state that recording activity on a company's servers by that company [i assume this is what you mean?] doesn't require a warrant but the government reading it does'
to:
'the government records incomprehensible amounts of domestic traffic but it doesn't count as warrantless surveillance because they don't read most of it'
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2014/06/primer-executive-order...
section 4 outlines collection policy, beginning on page 6 of the pdf:
https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/1118/CLEANEDFinal%20USSI...
edit: if the term' collection' is your major gripe, i apologize -- i rewatched the video i cited and the term is actually 'intercept', not 'collect'
That kind of action should count as a seizure, no?
> The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
Therefore the only question left is whether it was a search.
If Congress doesn't like these retention / collection interpretation of their laws, they can clarify them in statute at any time. But they haven't and probably won't, because "retain everything for judicially approved retroactive collection" is incredibly useful e.g. when a bomb goes off at a marathon and a judge OKs the suspect's communications being reviewed.
No judge has ever signed an NSL. That's precisely the distinction between a "regular" judicial subpoena and an administrative subpoena [1].
Subpoenas have nothing to do with NSA interception, and everything to do with ordering businesses to produce evidence or individuals to testify pertaining to a crime. The case law setting the "expectation of privacy" test is from the 70s, and the electronic wiretapping laws from the 80's. The only recent development is that SCOTUS decided people don't have a reasonable expectation of privacy when their cell phone connects to cell towers because that's obviously how they work [2].
You don't need a law degree nor security clearance to understand this. Stop finding reasons to justify your anger and start getting informed.
1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_security_letter
2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Third-party_doctrine
I do think the US could use some legislative work on privacy. I'm glad there are FISA courts issuing search warrants, but don't think national security letters should actually be a thing.
Good call re: NSL. I don't quite understand why investigators need NSL instead of a court order. Avenues for abuse seem relatively clear with no obvious ways to recourse or even know when it occurs!
> no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause
When the data is retrieved and stored (note I did NOT say "collected") seems to me to be an important part of the fourth amendment. Under the NSA's definition of "collect", the police could -- without warrant -- come to your house every day to scan all documents and take pictures of everything and keep it as long as they "promise" to not review it until they do get a warrant. Does that sound like a reasonable interpretation of the fourth amendment to you?
There are so many laws that it's unknowable to be sure that you're not violating one at any moment, and in fact it's been estimated that you break three federal laws every day [1]. With the amount of information the NSA stores it's likely they could legally put away any citizen in the country. This gives them absolute power, since all they have to do is invent a story about how they legally "collected" the information, aka Parallel Construction [2].
Now lets add in arbitrary, secret laws (which completely undermine the purpose of laws and democratic/representative government, btw) and their necessary secret trials. This turns the "unknowable" in the previous paragraph from "practically true because it's untenable" to "literally true" because you're not allowed to know it. This means on top of all of the above, there can be no oversight or public accountability of the actions of the government against citizens.
This is a mindbogglingly omnipotent combination: Retroactive "Collection" + every citizen could be tried as a felon + Parallel Construction + no accountability.
I don't understand how this wouldn't concern you.
[1]: https://mises.org/library/decriminalize-average-man
[2]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parallel_construction
Discretion of investigators, prosecutors, and judges means that the "you break federal laws every day" is a no-op argument, and repealing laws takes a lot of work. I'd rather Congress focused on e.g. fixing healthcare.
Parallel construction has existed at least as long as the USA, i.e. since there have been non-public data sources. Parents, do it too. If you're upset about it you're a child.
"Arbitrary, secret laws"? What a load of nonsense. Congress passes and debates every federal law in public (albeit sometimes a bit quickly). You mean secret interpretations of laws by FISA? Yeah, not exactly news and relatively public and subject to review by elected lawmakers. How, exactly, do you suggest counterintel should work, sans secret courts?
It doesn't concern me because this combination stems from ignorance and an overactive imagination that wants to see evil where there is no evidence of evil. I imagine the systems you mention has avenues for abuse and also checks to make sure they are not abused. We should absolutely be vigilant for signs of abuse and talk about them.
Given the concrete issues facing our society right now, abuse by lawless investigators colluding with a court appointed by SCOTUS to... do what, exactly?
If you're ok with having to rely on their discretion we may already be talking past each other. A bedrock principle of the constitution and amendments are that the government's discretion can't be trusted, so discretion must be limited and controlled and standardized. My point is that discretion to use a power is no different from just having the power outright.
Appeal to tradition, a strawman, followed by an ad hominem. I hope you're saving a better counter for later. Parents don't need parallel construction, they already have absolute power and can investigate however they wish. Are you sure you understand what parallel construction is? A simplified example: A prosecutor wants to convict a citizen (for whatever reason) but they don't have any evidence, so they use illegal means to find evidence that they couldn't have practically found otherwise. But this is inadmissible in court, so they fabricate an "investigation" that -- through the prosecutor's superior "intuition" and uncannily accurate "hunches" -- ends up producing some of the same evidence, enough to make a conviction. I don't understand your goal here, are you saying that parallel construction is fine and the source of evidence doesn't matter? It sounds like you're trying to throw out the exclusionary rule altogether.
I'm sorry you're not aware about the existence of secret laws. Please read up on it [1], it may be enlightening. If you take issue with my use of the adjective "arbitrary", I'll give you that. (But if they're secret how is that really so different from arbitrary?) If you take issue with my colloquial use of "law" that includes regulations, executive branch pronouncements, and secret interpretations that fundamentally change the plain reading of statutes, I'm not sure what to tell you other than to stop being pedantic and think of the bigger picture. "Couterintel" is an overused excuse employed to dodge accountability, most of the time it doesn't need to be secret. "Subject to review". Yeah, sure [2].
What you see as "overactive imagination" I see as a healthy distrust of the government, because "all men having power ought to be distrusted to a certain degree" [James Madison, 3]. Yes the checks exist, but the systems I mention are the circumvention of these same checks. What I see from you is sticking your fingers in your ear, burying your head in the sand, and singing LALALA as loud as you can when presented with evidence of the very abuses for which you say we should stay vigilant.
[1]: http://www.brennancenter.org/publication/new-era-secret-law or https://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/18/opinion/the-governments-a...
[2]: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2013/jun/19/fisa-c...
[3]: http://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/debates_711.asp
We can assume the NSA will continue to intercept approximately 100% of the world's communications, and store them in Utah, and "collect" them when legally feasible or desirable.
This story is, at best, a trivial change in NSA operations, and more likely, zero change in NSA operations. (The NSA is permitted to lie to you or the press about its operations.)
The headline is so unequivocal but a close reading of the article implies the opposite is true.
https://www.samharris.org/podcast/item/privacy-and-security
I'd say his arguments appear clear and convincing, even to a skeptic like myself. I wonder what can be done to counter his seemingly perfect narrative so Americans can be rightfully concerned about what's happening.
To be clear, I don't believe Hayden, he is likely lying about aspects of it, these systems will inevitably be used in the future for regular law enforcement purposes and the previous abuses by NSA staff is understated. Plus, it is unequivocally illegal and a violation of natural rights. And just a bad idea which will lead to a dangerous future.
I think that a) redefining common terms to mean idiosyncratic things and b) using the idiosyncratic terms in public to imply their original common meaning is enough to trigger a warning to the layperson against putting too much stock in a particular speaker's narrative. I can say from experience that people tend to perk up when you give them such a warning.
Also, Sam Harris isn't particularly well-versed in the issues surrounding wide-net surveillance. Add Bruce Schneier or Dan Bernstein to the discussion and that "seemingly perfect narrative" will start to look very different.
> 100% grated parmesan cheese. It's 100% grated. And there is parmesan cheese in it. Just not 100% cheese.
etc etc (via reddit this morning).
Can't really trust words that are picked to imply conclusions that are not legally being declared rigorously (and audited by some lawyer of an independent entity).
There were some conspiracy theories about the NSA's definition of "collect" around when the first Snowden documents were published, but those were never substantiated in the documents, while the normal definition was confirmed in Snowden's documents (above).
"Oops didn't mean to."
Keep in mind that the NSA lied to Congress very recently. Thanks to Snowden they were caught in that lie. I don't believe anything they say.
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2014/mar/11/...
Maybe this one particular program, under one particular name, sure.
But overall? I just don't see it. I am not saying this cynically, I just don't. Data collection is too easy, database queries too simple.
Yeah, over as far as some bureaucracy is confirmed, but totally another 4 or more sequels coming.
Prior to World War II, the FBI began keeping a list of people to be rounded up "in the event of a national emergency" ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FBI_Index ). Some people on this index were put in concentration camps during World War II, notably people of Japanese heritage (and as Cygnus co-founder John Gilmore notes, some of these people were identified, via a legal fiction, by them filling out that they were of Japanese heritage on census forms http://www.toad.com/gnu/census.html)
World War II did not end the list, it grew. Finally, Watergate, the death of Hoover and exposure of programs like COINTELPRO led to the Church Committee and the supposed disabling of the list.
Since then, all information has been that the only thing that has changed is that the list is not officially for the detention of American citizens. Some of the people involved in Iran-Contra in the 1980s were also maneuvering for a US military invasion of Nicaragua, which they thought might necessitate putting anti-war protesters into concentration camps( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rex_84 ). Of course, that plan was so far out that the plan might be more nutty than scary, but then again, these are people who secretly broke the US's own arms embargo against Iran to sell Iran weapons, the money from which they used to fund a war against Nicaragua which Congress had banned.
It's kind of like that Utah Data Center ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utah_Data_Center ) they're building to store what is probably permanent recordings of our phone calls, SMS messages, e-mails, web browsing history etc. They didn't spend $1.5 billion on it so far to not use it.
(yeah, the Utah center is probably scarce in actual clean rooms... Maybe A "Homeland"-style sock puppet farm is more likely re-use: reduce unemployment, bolster support... /s)
It's pretty scary what the future holds for us if you stop and think.
That's how I'm interpreting this, anyway. I hope I'm wrong.
>But last year, officials said, the N.S.A. discovered that analysts were querying the bundled messages in a way that did not comply with those rules. The agency brought the matter to the court’s attention, resulting in a delay in reauthorizing the broader warrantless surveillance program until the agency proposed ceasing this collection practice.
Yeah, sure. Maybe don't do mass surveillance then?
> The agency then proposed putting the bundled messages in a special repository to which analysts, searching through intercepts to write intelligence reports, would generally not have access. The court permitted that type of collection to continue with that restriction.
But last year, officials said, the N.S.A. discovered that analysts were querying the bundled messages in a way that did not comply with those rules.
This seems to happen Every.Single.Time. I wonder what really prompted the NSA to stop this collection. Maybe they just want to act all "We're good boys now" to convince Congress that they can be trusted with FISA Amendments' renewal, later this year?
Given past performance, I would put money on this being replaced by a functionally identical program with a legal hack, and of course a new name. (The new name is vital so that "we no longer collect that data under that program" remains a technically-true statement.)
Rogue analyst finding damaging emails from some relevant politician? I.e. let's look at this Saudi Aramco chain mail because maybe extremist ties, but find email of Mr. Politician asking for donations bundled within the chain?
The rumor that they spy on each other and share that data is not substantiated in any leaks and specifically goes against one of the main planks, making it an especially strange rumor.
Huh? GCHQ has been spying on Americans for a long time. Here's the latest example: [0]
[0] https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/apr/13/british-spie...
"The alleged conversations were picked up by chance as part of routine surveillance of Russian intelligence assets."
But technically they are storing it regardless if you do or not, and we are basically trusting them to not look at it.
This seems to be the biggest issue that is never addressed in these articles.
Not to mention the FISA court process being oddly rubber-stampy. Despite claims that they try really-really hard to get each one right, as an explanation why every single one gets approved.
What's wrong with those claims? If the guidelines are clear and their lawyers are competent, they can turn down a request without bothering the court. Surely you'll agree DoJ lawyers can tell whether a request meets the criteria for a legal intercept the vast majority of the time? "Probable cause" isn't exactly novel case law.
And trusting them not to lose control of the data. Given their inability to protect against Snowden, Shadow Brokers, etc. that is of course a reasonable possibility.
It's also a national security risk, imagine if an antagonistic foreign government had blackmail power over the US business elite, military officials, and politicians.
1) Security agencies are much more effective if they collect data before they know it's important. If they wait until Jane Doe blows up a building to start collecting intelligence on her, much of the evidence and other valuable information will be long gone.
2) Spying on innocent people violates their privacy, their legal rights, and is a tool for oppression. Warrants are required for a good reason.
One somewhat obvious solution is to store the data in escrow, available only with a warrant. Nobody would trust a private company with all that data (I hope, though I some countries require ISPs and other service providers to maintain some history), so who can we trust? I wonder if the courts are an answer. On one hand, it is not their role to provide investigative tools to the prosecution and could even violate their independence and neutrality. On the other, there would be little question about whether law enforcement had a valid warrant or whether the courts would respect by their own authority to issue warrants (and on the third hand, rather than the courts cleaning up the corruption, the corruption could spread to the courts too).
Does anyone know if there's a precedent?
An interesting thing that I like to imagine happens with 1 (though I have no evidence) is that often Jane Doe does blow up a building, but then you see in the news over the next few weeks reports of rounding up terrorist cells related to Jane Doe. If they had to start fresh every time I don't think they could do that, they must have prior information, so I like to think it's the powers involved paying the Palantir tax. It's very reactive, which sucks for the people killed by Jane, but perhaps it's indicative that things haven't yet gone full Minority Report.
I'd guess the NSA will eventually resume this massive email collection program once they can get it such that it's in compliance with the Court rules (which they seem to have been unable to do quickly right now hence ceasing it).
The good news, however slight it may be, is that the NSA may be at least obeying court orders somewhat rigorously.
Let's hold all presidents to the same standard.
We'd need to understand what their definition of NSA, or collection, or emails are.
I think it's most likely they are saying that the entire NSA as a whole isn't doing collection, only some subset of the NSA is... and maybe they define collection as capturing and retaining information for 10 years, and now they are only doing it for 9 years 11 months... and emails mean everything you ever do online and SnapChat and Signal and Texts too.
Do not trust these people.
[0] https://www.wired.com/2013/06/phew-it-was-just-metadata-not-...
Its still collected in perpetuity, but under the Schrödinger approach to surveillance it no longer exists.
Maybe nothing can truly change, just as one cannot uninvent a technology -- telephony, broadcasting or social media are with us forever. Maybe true to for global passive surveillance.
That's just adding one more insult to a stack of insults that's already higher than the Trump tower.
That's a pretty misleading way to state the criteria. A reader that doesn't know any better would assume that a message that is sent from within the USA to somewhere else within the USA, would already have been exempt from this program.
But everybody with a little bit of background knowledge, including the author, knows that internet packets are routed, cached and stored all over the planet without regard to international borders. Even a packet or message that has both endpoints on US soil is very likely to cross international borders at some point in its route, because that's how the internet works and these services' infrastructure.
Just like calling this a "major development". I mean really, is this defeat? Sunk the bar that low? Call it "highly unlikely", "unprecedented" or something like that if you want to highlight the fact how unusual it is that the NSA gives up a tiny crumb of its capabilities. Call it "promising" maybe if you want to be really optimistic about it (hah).
But in what universe is this a "major development", instead of a tiny insignifant drop in the ocean of the NSAs vast and total surveillance capabilities? Does anybody believe that they are now in any way subject to less surveillance than before? It's like lowering the speed limit by 0.1mph and calling it a "major development" for the safety of kids playing on the streets.
Here's another nice one:
> The inquiries were conducted for legitimate intelligence purposes, the official said, but under rules imposed by the intelligence court, analysts were not supposed to search for Americans’ information within that data set
So ... the inquiries were conducted for legitimate purposes, it's just that they were against the rules, is all. I'm not sure I'm familiar with this new interpretation of the word "legitimate".
No but seriously can anyone explain this line? If I'm being as favourable as I can possibly manage, I suppose they mean this: The purpose of the inquiries was legitimate, it's just performing them is not. So what does it mean if merely the purpose is legitimate? Did this official just try to let off these NSA-analysts because "the ends justified the means" ??
Not that it matters that much to me any way, because I am one of those filthy foreigners that doesn't have any right to any privacy whatsoever in the eyes of the NSA and a worryingly large percentage of US citizens cheering them on for that, because it is not them--ehm I mean because it is their job (if you don't think too hard about it). There's so many people arguing, many people who are otherwise very reasonable, that it's somehow okay to utterly violate people's privacy (on an unprecedented global scale) for no other reason than they are foreigners. No other reason. Being foreign is enough that you decided my private life is somehow not my own. And of course that my government is doing it too! Except that they don't have the budget or the unique position in internet infrastructure to violate privacy on such a global scale. But they do still try. And I won't let that slide or cheer them on for it either, just because they're doing it to "other" people.
