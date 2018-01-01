Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Superoptimizer – A look at smallest program (1987) [pdf] (washington.edu)
2 points by nickpsecurity 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Superoptimization

Inventor is same person who did the Synthesis OS that many people on HN fine interesting. Here's her page:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexia_Massalin

I found this reading an interesting proposal by John Regehr about adding optimizations to CompCert C compiler with superoptimization + equivalence checks. I figured superoptimization itself would interest more readers with me just leaving the other work below for those of us into verified software. :)

https://blog.regehr.org/archives/496




