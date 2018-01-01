https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Superoptimization
Inventor is same person who did the Synthesis OS that many people on HN fine interesting. Here's her page:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexia_Massalin
I found this reading an interesting proposal by John Regehr about adding optimizations to CompCert C compiler with superoptimization + equivalence checks. I figured superoptimization itself would interest more readers with me just leaving the other work below for those of us into verified software. :)
https://blog.regehr.org/archives/496
