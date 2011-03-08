I couldn't find any details on the tested rates or other technical details on the Aura site, which is expectedly very markety: https://www.aurahome.com/
If this thing wakes me up one time to tell me an unexpected person is in the house and it's a false positive, it's now essentially no better than a $30 motion detector I can get at Home Depot.
So they're not targeting anyone in particular at first, but it's still not really a crime of convenience the way a mugging or bike theft might be.
1. Are you allowed to jam someone's alarm system? I think that might be reason enough to go to the police. The problem is that the police won't have the expertise to do much about it.
2. For a thief it might not be the smartest thing to carry this around or be near, even if it's in a car. It's like a siren. You don't want to draw attention to your location. I can't imagine a burglar carrying this on them.
3. So, as a burglar you'll have to place a jamming device somewhere and have it go off while you're not there for a very short time. Too short for anyone to pinpoint it and a bit randomized over the night.
4. This is a single attack towards the sensors in your home. A combination with the $30 PIR sensor and some sensor fusion would make this attack much harder. The burglar has to blind the PIR sensor with e.g. an infrared light for a while at the same time which is a physical contraption that is harder to hide. (More likely than: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ggVka_zBis :-)).
5. Top it off with microphones and cameras and you're golden.
6. The big question is: "Do people care enough about real-time detection?". I think the largest market is about catching that bastard! If the police can give me some figures - say a 50% probability - that a person will be arrested if I add some camera system, that would resonate with deeper feelings of justice and long-term prevention of this type of behavior. The justice system works quite simple as well "catch someone in the act". If the police only finds stolen jewelry later on, the judge has much shakier grounds to convict someone.
2. see above
3. park across the street, use a directional antenna to jam them for a few nights before the burglary
4. i would imagine that such sensor will sound an alarm after being blinded (ie. exposed to a strong source of light)
6. as opposed to other alarm systems that are not real time???
3. How far?
4. That's the point. You'll have to coordinate the jamming if your alarm system uses heterogeneous sensors.
6. My point is that the alarm function might not be the biggest selling point. Getting someone on tape is.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8updJWoSxE
6 nodes for 430, vs the Aura for 499. The difference is that Xandem is already used by building installers and has been shipping a product for awhile.
http://xandem.com/xandem-home/
I'm not affiliated with them btw, just a fan of the tech.
As someone who does not own a gun and would probably not last long in hand to hand combat with an unarmed person, let alone someone with a knife or gun, I almost wish that I am NOT awakened from my sleep so that the situation ideally does not escalate into anything that can put me in physical danger. At worst, I lose some valuables.
Anyone have any thoughts on this?
[Edit: Lots of helpful replies here. Thanks everyone!]
Owning a gun makes the people in your household statistically more likely to be killed both inside and outside the household[1].
It also makes you more likely to murder an innocent person or have the gun used against a family member[2].
A gun is a tool with a high(er) degree of lethality. Just like any other tool in the house, if one is not trained and practiced in its use, one is far more likely to make an error when using it in an emergency situation.
If you want to make blanket advice statements, at least qualify them. The responsible thing to say, in this situation, is, "Please don't buy a gun without undergoing proper training." Guns are a force multiplier/equalizer and we live in a society where guns are easily obtained by criminals. Telling law abiding citizens to strictly avoid force-multipliers like firearms, in our society, benefits the criminals and anti-gun lobby -- but it doesn't benefit the person to whom you've replied.
In fact, you've only perpetuated the cycle of fear by trying to instill more fear in your argument to avoid guns (lest they kill a family member, murder an innocent person or be shot with the firearm).
While it's true that training makes you less likely to be killed by a firearm, it has no effect on suicides of family members, someone stealing the gun and using it, someone in the family using it improperly, etc.
> you've only perpetuated the cycle of fear by trying to instill more fear
That was exactly my intention. Guns are dangerous. People should be afraid of them.
What a stupid conclusion. Jet engines are dangerous as well, but we don't perpetuate fear of them. We just train people to be safe around them.
https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html
Furthermore, jet engines aren't marketed as devices to make people safer in their homes, nor are they stored in homes, nor are they considered to be useful to a layperson.
Really? My nightmare scenario is for these things to have network connections (oh wait) and to work in concert for surveillance purposes.
I'm perpetually amazed at the wolves people invite into their homes. I'm looking at you, Alexa.
It's bad enough owning a cell phone...
[Edit] And as another poster said, get a dog.
It's the principle of parking a crappy car next to a Mercedes. You just need to convince the car thief to steal the other guys car, ie, convince the burglar there are easier targets around.
If you're not living alone, it's a bit more complicated. Instruct your family to know how to hide in situations of home invasion and to call 911. Engaging with burglars is not really worth the risk. Valuables can be replaced, life cannot.
As for preventative measures, you could get a dog or two (and train them properly), multiple loud alarms all over the house, and put night-vision enabled cameras in very visible places pointed at entry points (the cameras should be obvious to the burglar that it's a camera, it might scare them off).
If you want to go further, burglars tend to not burglarize homes that they know are occupied or with people awake. If you leave lights on or audible TV/radio/music on, it might be enough for them to back out. That could be distracting to sleep/power-bill-costly though.
I would probably try to negotiate with a burglar. The only thing I really care about are pictures, videos and my family. They can literally have the rest... funny that sometimes I am a bit jealous of people when their houses burn to the ground. They get to start over... I always hope they keep offsite backups of what really matters.
As someone who has had a house destroyed by water damage twice... It's not worth it! The stress from dealing with insurance and displacement is far more than the time you could spend minimizing!
Good call on the training if you're not familiar with firearms.
And who knows what state my mind will be when I get old: those pictures may come in super handy in a few decades.
Your goal should be to get them out. Grease those wheels. Offer more. Be blunt. Nothing you own is worth the escalation.
My previous full sized dogs would happily welcome any visitor. My current dobermans don't.
Train the dogs to bark and bite an arm on command. Some people say "oh, my dog will know when to protect me"... really? You're going to rely on a dog's judgement of the situation? I also don't want the dog to just react after I'm getting punched in the face.
There has been numerous times where there is an odd noise in the house. They sleep in my bedroom so I just open the bedroom door and tell them "go get 'em" and I follow them out there while the wife stays behind.
Knowing that we had two dogs and three people living in the home, none of whom were apparently woken by the intruders? That freaked me out for quite a while.
Leave the house. Quietly slip out a window or a back door
When the MIT report came out about using WiFi to "see through walls"[1] in 2013 it seemed like you could use this for motion detection.
Side note: if you have a smart home security system that you're actually happy with, I'd like to hear about it. I've been doing research, and it seems almost nobody is happy with the current offerings. It is either equipment problems, or long, expensive contracts.
I soon stopped, because I think they aren't worth it (which made me the world's worst salesperson. I remember near the end talking one old woman out of it.) The first important thing is that they won't prevent the nightmare encounter where a thief enters the house when you're there. Second, police are too swamped to have ever reacted in time to catch the thief. To my knowledge, it has never, ever happened.
There is a possible benefit that it may truncate the time in the house. To me this is not a big issue, I suspect most competent thieves are efficient with time.
Finally, there is an unobservable deterrence effect, but that is easily obtained by faking the appearance of a system without needing to enter a contract and pay monitoring fees. The most useless thing about security systems, the monitoring, is the only thing that costs serious money.
The final benefit is life-alert style stuff, but there are better solutions for that.
On the other hand, there is a massive placebo effect, a sense of safety that the monitoring provides. I suppose that is what people pay for.
For example, if I was shot during an armed burglary, it is more likely that someone would be coming to my aid because of my alarm system than without it.
I personally don't feel more safe because of my alarm system. But, I do feel more hopeful that if my (or my spouse's or children's) safety is endangered, that someone will be coming that can increase the likelihood that we will survive that danger.
Anecdotally, I've seen Mountain View PD show up with 3 vehicles on a commercial false alarm in less than 3 minutes, and Sunnyvale PD show up in 1 minute to catch a shoplifter around Sprouts.
I think it depends a lot on where you live.
Video cameras would be nice for checking in on the house when away, and for post-mortem purposes if there is a break-in. But I tend to worry about the security vulnerabilities and/or backdoors in the cameras sold for these purposes (particularly the cheap Chinese ones). It's not worth it if randos are spying on you in your own home.
As someone else already pointed out, # of criminals shot vs. successful burglaries is a ridiculous statistic. But it's coming from the Violence Policy Center so that's not surprising.
What's your proposed alternative? If burglars are already armed and violent (your own words) I should disarm myself and submit myself to their mercy? No thanks.
Around here gun safes are mandatory. And local hunters and sports shooters work together with the police to keep guns out of the hands of people who cannot be trusted.
(To be clear, I agree everyone should keep their guns properly stored in gun safes at all times, and I also think guns for self defence are a bad solution in first world countries.)
Do you have any research to back that up?
and I also think guns for self defence are a bad solution in first world countries.
I don't have a gun for self defense but I don't think I should judge those who have either.
Unless there is more details the fact that few burglars were shot probably tells us that most homeowners with guns are peaceful and just use the guns as a deterrent.
This is precisely why I try to use Raspberry Pi's for stuff like this. Even then, I do put the devices on a separate guest wifi network that is firewalled off from the rest of my network. It doesn't keep them from being used for DDoS or as a jump point for attackers, but at least it (hopefully) keeps them out of my local network.
I didn't mention it in my other comment but about 6 months ago I did set up a "YI" brand dome camera[1] for my mother-in-law. It comes with a slick little iPhone/Android app for controlling it, and the setup process / onboarding the device onto her WiFi network was very smooth.
So anyway I was demoing their mobile app to her, and I was going to show her how you'd have to be on her WiFi network with the admin password to be able to access the video stream / device. So I disabled the WiFi on her phone to demo that. My jaw about hit the floor when the video stream was still working over her cellular modem (in other words the video was streaming over the Internet by default)! Note this was fresh out of the box, she didn't sign up for YI's cloud platform option or anything like that.
So yeah I would be very heavy on iptables rules if I were you.
I would LOVE to have a security system that automatically locks doors inside the house and fills the room with a thick fog. There are fog machines that work faster than the ones in the club. Hard to find a way out of the room in that case. And hard to find and assault anyone, or steal things, with a thick fog.
Humane - can't get sued for leaving lasting damage - and also
As a fallback, I'd remoty enable use of really unpleasant sound or pepper spray on the perp.
If I lived in a rural area, I would also want a drone to take off half a mile away and film people coming to my house. That way I'd know who's coming and have a record of it even if they thought they destroyed all the surveillance video.
Thoughts? I believe these kinds of things would be far better for security than what's currently on the market.
I use security cameras strapped to the top of very high trees on my property, triggered by motion detection. Keep it simple. (Suburbs of a major city in Central Florida)
There are other considerations as well (via wikipedia [1]) : "There is also the possibility that such traps could endanger emergency service personnel such as firefighters who must forcefully enter such buildings during emergencies. As noted in the important US court case of Katko v. Briney, "the law has always placed a higher value upon human safety than upon mere rights of property"
That is why private islands have those signs - otherwise someone coming ashore could assume it is a regular public island.
I would also add a laser that slowly scans the room, combined with the voice from the first Resident Evil movie.
Would you get sued for him tripping over your coffee table because of the fog or my lasers?
In a rural area, they would just shoot the drone (I still really like your idea). You could blanket the area with inexpensive trail cams.
I agree with you totally that a security system isn't going to deter or prevent anything. It's also not going to help get police to your house faster - that's basically impossible and active-monitoring tied into some BS ADP tactical ops center (who basically just call the cops for you) is basically worthless.
So my thought was to just have a really good recording system so that in the aftermath of whatever happens, you can give really good info to the police or your own PI to follow a lead. Basically the same thing that corner stores without security people do.
I think along these same lines, so I have a combination of some raspberri pi's running a customized version of RPi-Cam-Web-Interface [1], and a ring.com video doorbell.
[1] http://elinux.org/RPi-Cam-Web-Interface
I have a Ring "Pro" so the battery level isn't an issue and it's able to do live-view for a few hours no problem (I tried it by leaving the windows 10 app up and running on live view for a while).
Still, if it really is running SIP the whole way, then it most likely can be accessed locally without touching their infrastructure (unless they are using something custom for the Ring-Servers -> Doorbell connection...)
Anyway, when we got a house we also brought a diy alarm connected to the land line. It was liberating to know you weren't going to come home to any nasty surprises.
I looked into how they work and wasn't impressed. Easy to jam etc. So one day I may make my own wired one as a hobby project, just because I'm the kind of person who hangs out on HN and thinks that's cool :)
I just cut my losses and installed a good security camera system that covers the full exterior (using Hikvision cameras and a DVR). If that doesn't deter someone an alarm won't, and at the very least I can keep an eye on anything suspicious and have evidence after the fact.
With the base board you can run a couple of relays to trigger whatever you'd like. I use it to turn on the lights when the alarm is tripped which helps the camera system I have actually get a picture and not just a dark room. It is also nice when coming home in the dark, and for automating light schedules when out of town.
The IT-100 gives a simple serial interface to monitor/control the entire system from a computer. I used cereal on debian to follow/interact with the serial stream, and a bunch of perl/bash scripts to do things like log events to a mysql database, turn on/off the zoneminder DVR system, manipulate relays, send emails, and pretty much do whatever I wanted.
As far as B&E deterrent, I think having the monitoring company stickers is 90% of the benefit since most criminals are looking for a quick low-risk fix and will just hit your neighbour without a security system. That said, making it hard for them to hang around and really clean you out makes me feel a lot safer, since most valuable are hidden away somewhat.
I also like the cameras so I can check in while out of town. I have heard that video footage has to be REALLY cut and dried as far as identity for the police to use it, so low-res or low-light images are probably useless for prosecution.
You may find that the monitoring costs are paid for by a house-insurance discount that you get for having active fire alarm monitoring
Still, probably not as good as a vicious-sounding dog.
Yeah, I have a couple cameras and a temperature sensor. Especially on a longer trip, it's nice to be able to just look in now and then and see that everything seems to be OK. (Of course, it doesn't help if there's an extended power outage but that's rare where I live.)
But what was the interesting feature of this was that most sensors were based on infrasound, notionally they were meant to detect shattering glass, but somehow the sensitivity was tweaked in such way that they even detected opening of doors/windows (this was mentioned in manual as feature) and even could detect person moving around the room.
I have it because I had a triple play package, TV/phone/internet, and they offered me quadruple play, TV/phone/internet/security, on a two year package that was actually $40/month cheaper than my triple play and included Starz.
There have been a few minor things that I actually have found it useful for that have nothing to do with security, and could easily be accomplished by simpler means.
1. If there is a power outage while I am at work, I can find out when it started and how long it lasted from the security system logs, which log both power out and power back events. Before, I could figure out when power came back from my digital clocks that reset to 12:00 when power comes on. I could improve this if I added an electric analog clock, since in a power outage that would not reset but it would stop ticking. The amount of time the analog clock was behind would then tell the total time power was out, and the digital clock would tell how long ago power came on. That would not tell me if there was a single outage, or multiple outages. It would be fairly easy to build a gizmo specifically for that: analog electric clock hooked up through a relay in such a way that if it loses power, it does not come back on until you press a reset button. That clock would then record the time the first outage started. From that, the time power came back on for the last time (found via the digital clock), and the total outage duration (from the other analog electric clock), one could figure out if there had been a single outage or multiple outages.
2. I wanted to monitor my home temperature while away. I pointed the security camera at a thermometer, and then could use the remote camera app to look at it. (Later replaced with an ESP8266 and temperature sensor that takes a reading every minute and uploads to my website).
3. I had some work done on the house that required everyone present to use a respirator while work was in progress. I went and spent the day at my office, and used the camera to check if the workmen had left before I headed home.
Pingdom works well for this as well :)
> I wanted to monitor my home temperature while away. I pointed the security camera at a thermometer, and then could use the remote camera app to look at it. (Later replaced with en ESP8266 and temperature sensor that takes a reading every minute and uploads to my website).
Is there anything the ESP8266 can't do?? (I also have some of these - Wemos D1 minis) spread around my place for temperature monitoring and general geekery)
It just posts all of the events from the sensors to a VPS in the cloud (that I have already to run personal web sites). If its "set" with a post from my phone, it simply texts a list of people (wife, dad, good friend) that an "alarm" went off. Otherwise it just records the events for later curiosity.
I've also got one IP camera that I can jump on and look into the main room with.
It was nearly free except for the happy project time to build it and is all I've ever felt I needed.
It's not a full proper security system but could be made into one. I had it alert me when a certain room was entered or had a high temperature or humidity.
I say used (past tense) because some support is now discontinued but I think it is a worthwhile idea.
I haven't tried the sphere and not sure of the status.
It looks like they are flooding the area and measuring off a reflection. Nothing ground breaking.
They better secure this much better than IoT or it will be a remote keylogger for criminals.
One thing i've wanted since I started doing home-automation stuff is a system that can turn off lights after someone has been out of the room for like 10-15 minutes. IR sensors have false readings a lot (if you are sitting still reading a book, suddenly the lights go out...), not to mention the need for a sensor in each room with good visual coverage of the whole room.
Something like this would be fantastic for that use case, and knowing if someone was home when they aren't supposed to be is just an added bonus.
And you don't need a security service to take action, a neighbor can check if needed, or if you are certain that something is wrong, a call to the police.
Shameless plug: how about instantly? My old solo startup pivoted into using Kinects for that. Startup link should be in my profile. Here's the intro: https://blog.mikebourgeous.com/2011/03/08/home-automation-an...
I'm working full-time elsewhere now, but the system still works (no cloud component) and is still available for purchase.
Not to mention you are talking about a bunch of processing which needs to be correct 100% of the time, and it's using cameras so if a hack or "leak" were to happen, there's full video of the inside of my house and my family at stake (something i'm not quite willing to risk yet).
I'm also going to throw a system out if it turns the lights out on me when i cover myself up with a blanket on the couch.
However, I strongly agree here (about the blanket on the couch).
The perfect system should be able to do both 1) passive device-free detection as well as 2) inferring information about your location of any personal device.
To have a device in every room is no problem for me. As long as it is invisible and cheap.
Except the timer interval was way too short. If I'm taking a long shit, sure, I can deal with a slight inconvenience of having to wave my arm to get more light... But if I'm standing there and peeing, and the lights turn off, that's a pretty serious bug!
Apparently they couldn't figure out an equivalent invention for the standing-urination case, especially since hand sink sensors don't even trigger when you wave your hands entirely over them several times and so most certainly couldn't be used here in the case of the less endowed gentleman...
When I was younger, we had a motion sensing light switch in my bedroom (because I was a little shit that never turned my lights off). It used to infuriate me because if I rolled over too much at night, the light would go on. If we messed with it to the point that it didn't happen any more, it would turn off when i'm just sitting there reading or something.
Something that could determine where you are not by motion but by the fact that you are a large bag of water would be much more accurate and could basically stop the "lights randomly going off at the worst time" issues.
I have a few "smarthome" type devices but mostly I'm fine with just using light switches and otherwise manual controls. I live more or less in the country in a safe area so I'm not really concerned about someone breaking in when I'm here and neighbors wouldn't necessarily hear an alarm.
I started out the same as you, the only reason I wanted some of this stuff was so I could turn out the lights when I forgot to, or be able to turn the light off after i'm in bed.
Then it expanded a LOT once I started getting used to it. The system is fully local, and one of my biggest rules is that the system must work manually 100% of the time without fail regardless of whether the "hub" is working or not.
Our light switches work identically to before, they are the traditional up-down toggle flippy switches. But now they go into a z-wave enabled box that proxies them to the real circuit, and that z-wave box can be controlled by the hub.
And it enabled some really nice quality-of-life improvements (even if they are individually all pretty small). Things like turning on the hallway lights when you come home and it's after dark, things like turning off the lights automatically when we all are out of the house. Things like having a button on my bedside table that when hit turns every light in the house off, makes sure the front door is locked, makes sure the garage is closed, and turns off all the TVs. Things like a notification if my wife leaves her hair-straightener plugged in and nobody is home, with an option to turn that outlet off remotely right there in the notification.
We still use our light switches "manually" 90% of the time, but we have found that we now stop turning lights off as one of the other systems will turn it off for us. And while it's not "life changing", it's kind of nice to know you can pick up your drink and dish and take it outside without having to turn the light off as you can just yell to the voice-recognition part to turn it off for you.
Being able to step that system up with something that can intelligently do some of those steps for me without ever being wrong and without tons of intrusive or ugly sensors would be just another benefit.
Most systems are installed inside a home, and track entry and exit. That works great if you own the home and start from an empty state (so everything is fine unless someone enters).
But if you don't control the building, or don't know who's inside to start out, then most existing systems fail. Which means Aura seems like a breakthrough specifically for surveilling locations you don't have full ownership of, like someone else's house or a neighboring apartment. Which is a bit disconcerting.
[1] https://atap.google.com/soli/
There are acoustic versions and they also thread fiber optic cameras under your door, so passive systems that image a building from the emissions in the building are probably something they'd buy too.
The wireless spectrum is invisible... But, cool idea nonetheless.
This will turn into alerts in network or power outages, but that might be desirable for he same reasons.
