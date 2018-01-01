Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
20 Tiny but Powerful Ways to Accelerate Your Personal Growth (inc.com)
17 points by merlinpierce 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



#1: stop reading articles organized as bullet points or titled like "X things to Y"


I thought the same, and reckon many of us did. Great comment!


But how else will I know the secrets to success? THAT'S THE ONLY WAY!!




