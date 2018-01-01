Hacker News
20 Tiny but Powerful Ways to Accelerate Your Personal Growth
inc.com
17 points
by
merlinpierce
10 months ago
vgddvh
10 months ago
#1: stop reading articles organized as bullet points or titled like "X things to Y"
jjtheblunt
10 months ago
I thought the same, and reckon many of us did. Great comment!
jdhe
10 months ago
But how else will I know the secrets to success? THAT'S THE ONLY WAY!!
