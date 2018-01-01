Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Business idea validation
hi everyone, I would like to ask you a favor. I have come up with an idea that could enhance transparency and competition in the transportation market.I have built the MVP. It’s a marketplace for sea transportation. I'll appreciate if you support me with some ideas to validate it. This is the landing page freightsquare.com if you would like to have a look. thanks in advance.



