Why are there two tides a day?
(
cosmosmagazine.com
)
4 points
by
sjcsjc
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
The_suffocated
10 months ago
Apparently, the author is wrong. See "Does Earth really have two high-tide bulges on opposite sides?" (
https://physics.stackexchange.com/q/121830
) on Physics StackExchange.
