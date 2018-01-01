Learning Api 1 point by SSEmon 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite Hello guys,I have been working as a mobile apps developer for nearly two years.I am happy that I am making progress.But some places I feel like I am still behind.For example when it comes to api which doesn't have much resource outside their own documentation,I tend to struggle a lot.Sometimes I find it difficult to understand their own documentation and tend to google and if I don't find anything else,well I am in for a ride :(.Please share your experience and advice on how to get better



