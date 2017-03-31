Applied and was offered a $75k COMET (Commercialisation of Emerging Technologies) grant a few years back. Before accepting, I had a chat with another recipient, who warned me off. The grant wasn’t a grant at all; you had to take a government appointed ‘advisor’, and when you raised your first round they were entitled to take a percentage of the funds (which could have been a multiple of the original $75k), even if their contribution had been zero. I declined the funding.
Applied twice for Commercialisation Australia (2010, $200k) and Early Stage Commercialisation (2014, 100k) grants. Both were grants without taking equity. Spent several thousand dollars and many weeks crafting the strongest possible application. Both times we were told we had extremely strong applications (great market fit, previous entrepreneurial experience, strong interest from overseas) and were highly likely to get the grant. Both times there was a change of government two weeks before the final signoff date, and both times the funding programs were closed down without warning, to be replaced by something very similar a year later. To cap it off they didn’t even bother sending out a formal letter to applicants – I got a phone call in the first instance and a brush-off email in the second.
I’m not saying don’t apply, but personally the time spent in applying for these grants would have been far better spent working on our product.
Having applied for $150k for another STEM related grant in NSW with a very strong application in hindsight I would rather have spent the time and effort focusing on the core business.
If you consider grants and applications as an expected value calculation (grant size * % chance of award * implications of being awarded) a business is often doing themselves a disservice by applying.
Interested in hearing other Australian experiences. For instance, Westpac Reinventure were started to invest in Australian fintech, but when I contacted them they said they wanted companies with a focus on the Australian market - which is crazy, in our field we have to go world-wide right from the start.
https://www.jobsfornsw.com.au/how-we-help/start-ups
I haven't looked at other states, but the Australian states are competitive enough that what one does the others often follow.
Edit: Victoria: https://launchvic.org/funding-guidelines
Real support would be cash for salaries and then leave the developers alone to get stuff built from the living room.
We were looking at moving to California to secure funding but if it's $100K cold hard cash with no strings we could be persuaded to move to the Sunshine Coast. Good weather, good surfs. Like California only different. Email me - david@bdihealth.com
Note, you have to currently be outside of qld to apply.
Wasting taxpayer money on funding startups (which fail 99% of times) seems like a bad idea. Not to mention startup investing is more like a specialized area, more specialized that investing in stock markets of hedge funds.
Interestingly, a small data centre is being built pretty close to me in Fortitude Valley, so there is some investment going on. The Advance Queensland Innovation Summit I attended talked the big talk, let's see how well they've learned how to walk I guess!
Another way to look at it - mining has been deflating for the past few years as demand has dried up a bit, but the nation still hasn't had a recession (two quarters of negative growth).
This doc is a couple years out of date, but worth looking at: https://www.treasury.qld.gov.au/economy/the-queensland-econo...
While in raw numbers it might not seem grim, the effects from what I've seen can be rather outsized; more to the point, a lot of communities in Queensland are reliant on mining to exist at all and are struggling with the current downturn in mining investment and work (though, local effects don't generalise well, of course).
The current effects are having an impact on Brisbane's GDP:
"Significant drags on the Brisbane economy included Professional Services (-0.3 percentage points) and Mining (-0.3 percentage points)."
https://www.sgsep.com.au/publications/brisbane-gdp-2015-2016
Anyway, thanks for sending me on a neat research journey :)
