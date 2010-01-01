Hacker News
Don't Spread Yourself Too Thin: The Impact of Task Juggling on Speed (2010) [pdf]
nber.org
1 point
by
tjalfi
10 months ago
1 comment
tjalfi
10 months ago
The actual title is over the limit for HN submissions.
"Don't Spread Yourself Too Thin: The Impact of Task Juggling on Workers' Speed of Job Completion"
"Don't Spread Yourself Too Thin: The Impact of Task Juggling on Workers' Speed of Job Completion"