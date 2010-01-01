Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Don't Spread Yourself Too Thin: The Impact of Task Juggling on Speed (2010) [pdf] (nber.org)
1 point by tjalfi 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



The actual title is over the limit for HN submissions.

"Don't Spread Yourself Too Thin: The Impact of Task Juggling on Workers' Speed of Job Completion"




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: