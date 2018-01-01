Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
MBP vs. XPS (pcworld.com)
18 points by source99 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Not a dell guy, but this new xps starts to look really nice.

Too bad they are both so expensive. I could buy a powerful pc and a good 11" ultraportable for less.




