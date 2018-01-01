|
|Has anyone ever tried a “make your own interview process” with job applicants?
|I think it would be really interesting if companies would have a completely open ended interview process. Just have candidates come in for 1-3 hours and tell them to impress you. Let them show off projects, talk about interesting CS and programming concepts, live code, or whatever they want. Make them really sell you on why they should be hired. It couldn't be any worse than asking them to whiteboard contrived algorithms that have nothing to do with what they're really going to be doing.
Interviews are trying to answer the question, "Is this person someone I want to do this job?"
Is the job going to be writing out code on a whiteboard in front of people? No, so don't do that.
Is the job going to be free-form impressing people with programming? No, so don't do that either.
The best interview is having someone work for you on a contract basis for a few weeks or a month. It lets you assess the person's fit, and it also doesn't put them in a position of having to do work (like homework) for you for free.