Ask HN: Has Facebook blocked posts about the protests at UC Berkeley
4 points by johnhenry 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
I got a message on facebook stating that facebook has blocked the ability to share posts about UC Berkeley. Sure enough, I am unable to share that post...



Appears that this may be an issue with sharing settings. Sorry for worrying anyone.




