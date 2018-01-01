Hacker News
Ask HN: Has Facebook blocked posts about the protests at UC Berkeley
4 points
by
johnhenry
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
I got a message on facebook stating that facebook has blocked the ability to share posts about UC Berkeley. Sure enough, I am unable to share that post...
johnhenry
10 months ago
Appears that this may be an issue with sharing settings. Sorry for worrying anyone.
