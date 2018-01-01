Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Google employees, did you get permission for a commercial side project?
8 points by jacquesm 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite
This subject comes up a lot lately and there is much speculation but not much in terms of evidence. So, if you're working at Google, did you apply for permission in such a case and did you receive a 'yes' or a 'no' answer?



