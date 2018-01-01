Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What MySQL IDE do you use?
2 points by bernardom 10 months ago
MySQLWorkbench is nice, but crashes a lot and isn't very customizable (for example, there's no way to do light-font-on-dark-screen). Sequel Pro is nicer in that regard, but it doesn't support multi-tab within the same connection and further "doesn't regard itself as a query editor." There's no save-as selection on the menu. If you use the keyboard shortcut, it'll try to save over whatever you last saved, regardless of tab.

I'm happy to pay for something good, especially if it's cross-platform; is there something good that people use?




I use the PhpStorm IDE which comes with it's own database tool which is more or less the same as the stand-alone DataGrip product/tool. It is customisable and have tabs +a lot of nifty features. Only thing I miss is 'migrate database from vendor to another vendor', but I guess that is too specialised for such a tool.

https://www.jetbrains.com/datagrip/

Navicat https://www.navicat.com/products/navicat-for-mysql while expensive allows for saving of queries and forward and reverse model engineering


HeidiSQL is actually pretty simple and easy to use. I used it quite a bit before switching to Postgres.


Supports postgres too, these days.




