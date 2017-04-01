Hacker News
Don’t Call Me a Millennial – I’m an Old Millennial
(
nymag.com
)
1 point
by
DiabloD3
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
lukas099
10 months ago
I'm supposed to be one of the "younger" millenials, but reading the article, I felt I related more to the "older" millenials.
Maybe the whole 'millenial' thing is overblown anyways?
