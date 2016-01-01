Ask HN: What is the development environment at Google like?

I take a lot of interest in the setup of development environments and how they affect productivity, and I hear a lot about the development environment at Google specifically (mainly on Quora and 'word on the street'). In particular, it seems that for most work, the actual machine being worked on is just a 'terminal' for a more powerful machine accessed via SSH where the actual work (testing, builds, etc, is done). I remember having read somewhere that developers are even not allowed to check out the repository in their local machines. Is all this mostly true? Does it apply for all types of development (backend, frontend, mobile, tooling, etc)? I can see this working for backend development, but for mobile (or even maybe frontend), it sounds like a big hassle. I would be interested in specific accounts of day-to-day work as well. For example, if you do use a remote machine for doing some type of work, does this mean that debugging is done accessing the IP of the remote machine directly from the local machine? Or all testing is done directly in the remote? Is this remote machine a remote desktop, or just a terminal? How is the connection between the machines made (apart from the SSH terminal the developer is operating)? Directly over the Internet? SSH tunnels? VPN? I would also be interested in accounts from the other big players (Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, etc).