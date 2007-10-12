Dollar Shave Club, apparently, delivers Dorco razor blades once a month. The exact same ones you can buy straight from Dorco for a fraction of the price, or if you prefer, Amazon. Razor blades are so small that several months worth can easily fit in even a dorm room. The CEO apparently believes that he's adding value from the subscription model.
>[Dollar Shave CEO Michael] Dubin said his service offers greater "convenience." "Are there similar razors out there? Sure. But our goal is to create value." I pointed out that I can get the Dorco razors delivered conveniently to my front door, too. "Not once a month," he said... Bottom line, if people want to buy in bulk, there's a bazillion other places on the web to do that. Dollar Shave Club offers value beyond just the price of blades & convenience.(1)
What does HN think about this? Would you pay a markup for the "convenience" of a subscription? Is this a real thing people find value in?
(Personally I find 'create value' to be a suspect phrase in this context. I also, personally, find subscriptions to be inconvenient 99% of the time)
(1) http://lifehacker.com/5903771/forget-dollar-shave-clubbuy-th...
When I put my account on hold, they don't spam me, begging me to come back. When I switched to every other month on razors, there was no dramatic emails or price changes. When I switched versions of the razor, they just shipped me a new handle. They've been doing this razor thing for ~7 years, and in that they haven't given me a single reason to complain. Its nice to have a transaction with a "startup" that does exactly what it says it's going to do.
The article is mainly talking about companies that augment existing products with shallow improvements for the sake of large margin increases. Dollar Shave Club is novel in that it adds a service to abstract away the thinking portion of buying a razor. It makes no attempt to increase profits with shitty tech.
While we're at it can we get rid of the FDA so we can go back to a world filled with the "legitimate demand" for laudnum sold as a miracle cure for consumption, hysterics and gout?
Neoliberalism, by mixing ethical relativism with social Darwinism, allows for some rent seeking asshat to sleep well at night because they authorised a marketing campaign featuring a black woman.
Good job, Team Progress! All we need are just a few more empty words and a few more empty products... We're almost there!
If we have to use extreme analogies, I would rather use prostitution, because it is a service. Just like Dollar Shave Club, I think there is legitimate customer demand and it shouldn't be illegal. I also am not going to judge someone for partaking of it even though there exist easier or cheaper options for getting the product - sex. So that just brings us full circle to my original point, which appears to still stand.
I have gout, which is well controlled by not eating too much meat at a sitting and occasional "doses" of tart cherry juice. FDA would prefer I spend hundreds of dollars a year on drugs. I'm not sure what to recommend for your hysterics, however.
Would you elaborate on this? It leads me to think that the FDA is either recommending against you handling your gout as you see fit through diet, or strongly encouraging you to use the medication you'd rather not spend money on. The FDA may approve drugs for specific treatments, but that doesn't mean you have to use them, does it?
Admittedly some in the FDA are probably protecting the pharma industry.
Of course some naive person might demand some sort of smoking-gun admission of collusion or whatever...
[0] http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2016/09/28/49569455...
From a business standpoint it's a great strategy executed at the right time, even if it does feel icky.
Personally I use a stainless steel safety razor for $30 that will last forever, and blades that I got from Amazon at $12 for 100, each lasting about two weeks of every other day shaves as I have fine facial hair. DSC can't beat $12/year.
I can imagine partly for the reasons you just listed, larger established players will ultimately push the DSCs out of the market. Probably Amazon single handedly.
But that's a knock on me, not the subscription service. If I kept better track and knew for sure that I use 1/60th of a 12 ounce bottle of shampoo everyday, or whatever, then I'd be more inclined to subscribe to that once every two months.
You'll want to try a few different brands of blade with it, as there's no one "silver bullet" blade that works best for everybody. Lots of vendors sell sample packs on Amazon containing a few blades each from a bunch of different brands. Here's an example: https://www.amazon.com/Double-Edge-Razor-Blade-Sample/dp/B01...
If you want to really nerd out on this subject, the place to be is the Badger & Blade forums: https://www.badgerandblade.com/forum/
Viral absurdist ads à la Old Spice.
No affiliation, not even a subscriber -- just had a "duh" moment when I saw their ad.
Shaving is not a new problem.
In other words, I, too, do not think about buying razor blades. At least more than every five years or so. And when I reach into that long cardboard tube only to find it empty of fresh blades, Amazon will have another five year supply at my door in two days. Six bucks a year: I'll bet it costs DSC more than that just in postage.
The same could be accomplished by a calendar notification of course.
Economies of scale to drive prices down by 15% over what you would normally pay do exist. E.g. Amazon can save money individual per-unit shipping costs by sending the entire shipment over in one go every month. The promise (and likelihood) of continual recurring revenue means the net margin made per transaction can be lower yet still sustainable for Amazon, while benefitting the consumer.
Nitpick: DSC is headquartered in Los Angeles, not Silicon Valley.
Granted, I like my beard and don't shave daily, but even when I was keeping up the same routine and using Gilette-style cartridge razor blades, I was burning through them much faster.
The only value I see him creating is value for his company haha.
It seems like he forgot one line item in his list:
2012, Medium: At last, a way to post text on the internet!
In other words, it's milking the freebies.
So take that salt into consideration. Besides he never said every bit of tech is bad.
Except that's literally not all there is to it, that's just one component of the problem. It turns out housing is just a tiny bit more complicated than your first day of Econ 101. The half dozen empty skyscrapers lots of us pass by each day seem to indicate that.
"High Rent is just supply and demand" is the new "I could rebuild that whole app in one weekend".
Which components influence the problem here without ending up only being an influencer on the supply or the demand?
> It turns out housing is just a tiny bit more complicated than your first day of Econ 101. The half dozen empty skyscrapers lots of us pass by each day seem to indicate that.
I do not see where your example indicates that. In this case, an owner is not required to make his property, even if vacant, available on the market. That affects the supply in the market. That still comes down to basic supply and demand.
If all the relevant components "just" affect supply and demand then it's useless to analyze supply and demand. Take a step back and analyze those components.
From a practical perspective, I'm not sure further analysis is necessary either. Price, as determined by basic supply and demand principles, is a useful signalling mechanism even without understanding the underlying reasons.
In fact, understanding that it's all about supply and demand is a critical step for tackling this issue and allowing new supply. I see far more resistance to new housing from people who don't understand econ 101 than from those who do.
Though this is a basic neoclassical assumption, it is definitely not true for any of the markets that have seen the most extreme price inflation. "The fat cats" have limited supply in those markets, not by the old-fashioned oligopolist technique of buying all available land, but by the more modern and more corrupt technique of dictating their favored regulations to the local politicians and regulators whose elections and appointments they have bankrolled.
While it doesn't escape supply and demand, I'd note that most markets, especially those in the realm of international trade and money flows, are administered by governments and adulterated by politics.
Neither supply nor demand are objectively or scientifically measurable.
They're psychological and political positions, and both are reliably manipulated in all kinds of outrageous ways.
Most of the time the pricing signals you get from a market haven't just been filtered through these processes, they've been defined by them.
Now please explain how the decision to block proposed housing units near my office is not responsible for the prohibitively high cost of the units that did get through.
Prices are set by the relative leverage and political power of various competing groups, subject to local variations.
The usual rule is that investors and speculators have more power than developers, developers have more power than landlords, and landlords have more power than entry-level house buyers. Existing house buyers sometimes have local power which is more or less on the same level as landlords, with local variations.
Local planning laws and special interests can distort this relationship in various ways, but they can't change the fundamentals.
Two things can:
One is a change in government policy towards building housing to increase access and lower costs - which is unlikely, because investors and speculators tend to own policy. Even though asset inflation and boom/bust churn is a huge drain on the economy, effective national house building programs rarely happen, and when they do they tend to be literally low-rent, not middle class.
The other is a macro-level slump, which can take out the top level - but almost always at the cost of losses in leverage and power all the way down the chain, some of which lead to debt and/or homelessness.
Show me some examples of cities with high prices due to high speculator/developer/landlord power, that don't also have population growth and restrictive zoning.
And how does your theory explain the apparently enormous power of speculators, developers, and landlords in San Francisco, where they are subject to draconian legal restrictions?
How do you explain the apparently nonexistent power of speculators, developers, and landlords in a low-rent city like Milwaukee, where tenants' rights are minimal and developers can build pretty much whatever and wherever they want?
>investors and speculators tend to own policy
Are you suggesting that investors and speculators are secretly funding "grassroots" opposition to the developer ventures they also fund? Because the people who show up to planning meetings to speak against development at least present themselves as existing residents and tenants concerned about crowding, shadow, and gentrification.
>One is a change in government policy towards building housing to increase access and lower costs
So you agree that prices are kept high by government policy to not build housing.
Then how is what I said "not how it works"?
"We can fix this problem with simple government regulations" is also up there.
Policy-market mismatch is partially due to low participation in local politics, and partially due to high-income neighborhoods influencing local politics to keep their area low-density (raising their property value and the surrounding area's rent).
http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/data/seattle-densit...
Ok, so it is no Manila or Shanghai, but it is denser than low regulation "build baby build" Houston Texas.
A lot of the low density places in Seattle are places that wouldn't support density very well anyways (i.e. hills); places that you don't see density at even in mega dense Hong Kong.
That's not to say new residential construction isn't hard in SF - though there have been huge increases in high density construction in just the last few years.
People are willing to pay increasingly high amounts of rent because they see value in occupying that space. Perhaps because the area provides high paying jobs that, even after having to pay those costs, more than justifies the expense. Whatever their reason, they have evaluated all their options and have determined that this place is to their greatest benefit. When people stop seeing value, they will stop spending.
At the same time, as rents go higher and higher, the incentive to provide more rental properties increases. Maybe not yet, but at some point it becomes too much to ignore. Hypothetically, if the going rate for were $1M/month, I'm sure there would be many people would would be quite happy to vacate their houses to let you fill them that would not be so happy at the current rate. As the saying goes, everyone has a price. Maybe government would also improve zoning after a certain threshold, allowing new dwellings to come onto the market. A declining population would be something for government to stand up and take notice of. There's no indication that anything needs to be done when growth keeps on climbing.
People need a place to live, but I'm not convinced shelter is universally out of reach. Look out into small towns and rural areas and it is a whole different world of pricing. Yeah, maybe you will have to take a $20k/year job instead of a $150k/year job, but if you are hypothetically spending $130k/year more on rent to have that $150k/year job, your income is going to be the same in either place (ignoring the differences in other costs, including taxes, for ease of discussion). If you are paying less than $130k/year in rent in our hypothetical situation, it is easy to see where the money is coming from. Why shouldn't they pour it into housing?
It's just that people don't want to for some reason (e.g. regulation), if it had been pure capitalism, I'm fairly certain someone would've built more houses by now.
You say that as if it's ridiculous, but that is literally happening in many cities right now, word-for-word exactly as you described.
"OK, how about this. Buy up the municipal water supply and offer it at twice the going rate. See how easy it is to get people to pay the water bill" -- it turns out everyone who can possibly pay, will still pay. Because water, like housing, is a basic human necessity.
Is there any place in your worldview for people different than you?
This might boggle your mind, but I voluntarily choose to live in big cities even though my work is 100% remote. I could live in a super cheap rural area, but instead I choose to live here in NYC specifically because I think it's much higher quality of life here.
Your comment seems incredibly self-centered. Not everyone considers large houses and empty spaces to be the epitome of "quality life."
Something doesn't add up in your analysis.
You can make anyone do anything you want if you can bend their perception of reality - They are completely ignorant and powerless.
If you're holding someone at gunpoint, at least they have the power to beg for mercy.
I'll give you a million dollars tomorrow - I promise.
See what I mean?
How's that forcing me to do anything?
Instead, over the past 20 years, Silicon Valley went from being a land of dreams to an accelerator of the conditions that make middle class life so precarious in the developed world.
Nobody in the valley seems to care. Many, including those on this thread, seem to be ignorant of the fact that over the last 10 years, Silicon Valley has transformed, in people's minds, from a place that makes the future better to a place that makes the future worse, yet slightly more entertaining.
How were you supposed to travel to the valley and work on something that didn't make you a lot of money when you had large, non dis chargeable loans tied to you for decades? The only people who had that option were rich kids, or the few who took the "bad" choice of not going to college and ended up lucking out.
Seeing people reminisce about how silicon valley used to be always reminds me of older people complaining that the youth are no longer treating college as a place to learn. Well no shit. We are, on average, much poorer than we used to be and everyone has to eat. All those old ideals are nice, but they matter much less when you end up having to work yourself to death or decide between medicine or making rent that month
As someone who spends hours pondering the same NYC subway ads, this captures what I'm seeing better than I could ever put it.
Whilst that was amusing in a bitchy kind of way, it rather meant I stopped listening to anything said after that point.
We're not dealing with a someone capable of great insight - or at least we're not dealing with someone who values insight over snark.
EDIT - I read it to the end and I'm slightly more forgiving. I came to understand the intent a bit more. I initially came to it expecting something less literary/stand up comedy and took it in the wrong context.
Melancholic wistfulness
Kafka by way of Mike Judge
This was written by someone who doesn't know how human interaction works.
I have been in this situation twice.
2 years ago, I have lived in the same building as 20 other colleagues for 4 months.
Now I am living in another city, but where most of the people I know and interact with in my free time are from work.
Both of the time, me and my coworkers played football/basketball together, barbecued in the woods, went to the lake/beach, met for pizza-and-movie, partied almost every week and even planned trips out of the country together. We almost never talk about work, and surely not more than I talk about work with other friends.
More people should read Arrington's post which has a classic Teddy Roosevelt snippet: https://techcrunch.com/2007/10/12/the-man-in-the-arena/
My memory may be hazy, but I vaguely remember him during saying something similar onstage during a past YC Startup School.
SV doesn't have that world cornered by any means.
counterpoint: Capitalism sucks, but it seems to work better than most things we've tried thus far.
OK. OK. Not defending other practices in the article, but as someone who long thought electric toothbrushes were a silly gimmick but finally got (a fairly cheap) one a couple months back: they are. not. a. gimmick. Oh man. Life changing. First time I used it it felt like I'd had a professional cleaning. No amount of brushing with an ordinary one had ever done that. I could never go back. Even when I'm lazy and only do half the cycle it gets my teeth much cleaner than a manual brush could. The difference is dramatic and they're not really that expensive as long as you don't go for a bunch of stupid features.
[edit] yeah, confirmed, it's the "pro 1000"
This may be done out of fradulent desires, but more commonly it's done because we as a society are too efficient. We have too many goods produced, so the only way to differentiate many products is through "intangibles" which obscure the actual benefits provided, and instead sell things based on irrational factors like sexiness, virility, image associations, and identity.
The customer often is forced into asymmetrical deals due to this, because of the relative quality of actual benefits provided. You don't sell cheese any more, you sell artisanal cheese. This is because if we were honest, artisanal cheese is close enough to regular cheese to be hard to differentiate, so they sell the intangibles of artisanal qualities, and people pay more for pretty much the same benefit.
I think the article shows that if you take that kind of intangible differentiation too far, you get things that end up harming the benefit to customers and society.
If people are willing to pay significantly more to derive greater enjoyment from a basically identical product, then there may be a case to be made that they are deriving greater benefit.
Tragedy of the Anticommons https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tragedy_of_the_anticommons
Unscrupulous diner's dilemma https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unscrupulous_diner%27s_dilemma
The usual solution to these problems is regulation by government.
The more general question was how free trade, where both trade partners voluntarily participate, can lead to bad outcomes. The answer is that a non-trading third party can be harmed and the environment can be harmed. Those Wikipedia links provide many examples.
Meanwhile, the startup is trying to capture enough market share so that it can then raise rates and lower wages with less competition down the road. In other words, the traditional free trade model can be distorted by the effects of VCs who can operate with extraordinary scale of time and geography.
I'll posit: the answer tells us whether we live in a competetive marketplace or monopolistic hell-zone.
In the housing market, there are regulations put in place by NIMBYs to protect their own investments. These limit the supply of housing in popular areas, driving up prices. Nothing a rentee can do but pay up or move elsewhere.
In most job markets, the employer has more knowledge (about compensation plackages) and the job-seeker needs a job ASAP to avoid starving.
In the case of Juicero, the toothbrush subscription, etc? Closer to a textbook-pure market, for sure.
Econ 101 includes analyzing the effects of market interference, and in this case its predictions are exactly correct.
Better?
Except all the times when it isn't.
Housing isn't really voluntary. Water isn't voluntary. Internet access isn't really voluntary. Electricity isn't voluntary.
Free trade requires the option to walk away without catastrophic problems occurring in your life. Increasingly, that option doesn't exist.
When the alternative is homelessness, or joblessness, or starvation, you can't honestly claim a choice was voluntary.
In most cases the alternative is perfectly fine. Making trade more free makes the alternative better. If it is as trivially costly to find a new job or a different appartment as finding another restaurant, then consumers have a better bargaining position.
Tell that to all the malnourished people, all the homeless people, all the unemployed people, and most especially the families of everyone who literally died because they couldn't pay medical bills.
I don't now where you live, but where I do the next restaurant doesn't have 30-100+ people[1] competing for the same seat, the hostess doesn't run a credit check, and I'm not asked for a multiple of my meal-cost as a deposit.
It would appear to follow that
> then consumers have a better bargaining position
doesn't happen.
And...
> The alternative is not homelessness, starvation, or joblessness
We have homeless folks, we have jobless folks, and while I don't think many people outright starve to death in the U.S., we do have chronic malnourishment.
I'd like to ask you to consider how that evidence from the real world should provide feedback to your economic model of the reality in question.
This is one of my biggest frustrations with econ[2]. People mistake the map for the terrain in every field, but econ seems to positively fetishize doing it.
[1] I have personally witnessed over 100 people at an open house for a single apartment. Amazingly to me, my then-partner and I got it.
[2] Actually, it isn't all of econ - one school, in particular, seems to be highly susceptible to this mistake.
If so, that assumes that both parties are going into the trade negotiations on equal footing. I don't think I'm the only one who would argue that's not the case in a great many rentseeker:rentee or owner:employee relationships. Even discarding any social or economic pressures in the current climate, the power of the rentseeker and owner allows them to shape the environment into one that benefits them more (see: lobbying and politics in the USA).
Trade is voluntary. Free trade is an agreement between two parties. But free trade does not benefit 'both parties' unless you vivisect -for example- the American people into those that actually benefit from free trade and those that do not, largely.
This is borne out by the reality we live in: that income and wealth inequality is increasing and doing so at an increasing rate and capital is accumulating due to public policies both domestic and international in nature that disproportionately favor the rentiers.
The US has a lower rate of individual participation in the economy now than before NAFTA. That's a major failure in my opinion.
The notion of free trade sounds good at an individual level but does it really exist at a societal level? I think it's like libertarianism. It's sounds plausible at the micro level but doesn't scale well.
I think the starting point you seek is itself worthy of criticism.
The good news is "society" isn't buying and selling houses, or negotiating rental agreements. Individuals are.
That's not really true. If you define "society" as "large groups of people", then they absolutely are buying and selling houses, and negotiating rental agreements.
In my hometown, over 50% of single-family houses are owned by major corporations. And some of those corporations are listed and traded, their stock exists in part inside wealthy and upper-middle-class people's 401Ks.
"Society" is absolutely buying up houses, and negotiating rental rates.
I'm curious as to what town this is, and how many are bank-owned properties that haven't been unloaded yet. This sounds like an unusual situation, considering the places I have lived.
From 2013, 25% of acquisitions made by funds:
http://archive.azcentral.com/business/realestate/articles/20...
edit: no shortage of For Sale & empty homes up here, too. Multi-million dollar homes are stagnating on the market for years, and subsequently, plenty are for rent, too.
That number is slightly higher than average, but the situation isn't uncommon. In fact, it's common enough that the Federal Government itself is doing it too, in a dozen or so major markets (Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, etc)
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/01/25/governments-fannie-mae-will-b...
> I'm curious as to what town this is,
These are the stats from my small hometown specifically :
http://michiganradio.org/post/winners-and-losers-grand-rapid...
And yes. It probably is like libertarianism. I am a libertarian, and I don't take that as an insult.
In plain terms, everyone acting selfishly does not necessarily lead to everyone getting what they need.
Unsurprisingly, these dynamics differ from those found in isolated, individual humans.
Free trade used to be between roughly equal parties. You wanted juicer, someone sold you a juicer.
Today, free trade has evolved into a transaction between you and the rest of humanity where you are expected to yield your information to an entity so that they can use it to better serve you and the rest of the world.
For many scenarios, this symbiosis was a net benefit. Recall Nest and the promise to reduce your electricty bills by 10-15% by harnessing big data.
Over time, Silicon Valley got addicted to the promise and possibility of making you yield data to it so that they could "somehow" help you live a better life.
They tried to extend the idea into areas where it had no business being - a juicer or a coffee maker. And since the average human knows a bad bargain when they see one, they had to sex up the juicer or coffee maker with beautiful design, empty slogans, and beautiful models.
..which is pretty much the author's entire point if you read between the lines.
They're all hard to define and poorly scoped, but there is something to each of the ideas, or people wouldn't talk about them.
Anything I could say to define 'late capitalism' would detract from the point though, because any tech person can find a million nits to pick on any point made about even relatively precise subjects, and late capitalism refers to trends in something as diverse as global society.
Just try and think for yourself, "If we are living through such a thing as late era capitalism, what characteristics of our world are relevant to that label?"
The most desirable, and most physically constrained cities, are mostly coastal. Could something like this work in a place like Vancouver, Seattle, or SF? There is always the threat of bureaucracy or regulations getting in the way, but the incredible pressure of the housing crisis might be enough to encourage open-mindedness on the part of the relevant local leaders.
For the endangered artist community, I could see this working better than it does for someone who works in a specific building. Certainly not a small undertaking, though.
For those who don't like YT links, this is a short professional documentary/interview about a couple who built their home from scratch, on the ocean. Most materials are salvaged, and everything was built by hand. It is beautiful. For a Canadian bureaucrat, the whole thing probably doesn't even compute.
Pretty funny coming from an academic who would gladly make a living pushing standardized testing at the undergraduate level.
Yes, there will be spectacular failures, but right now 3 of the 5 most valuable companies in the U.S. did not exist ~21 years ago (Google, Facebook, Amazon), and 1 of the 5 was a tech company which many had written off (Apple).
It's easy to laugh at the failures, but the real entrepreneurs just don't care. I don't think Larry Page or Jeff Bezos minds if you want to laugh at them over Google Knol or the Amazon Fire phone. For their 100 failures, their one big win was with no doubt worth it e.g. AWS or Android.
In the middle, you have a wide array of relationships. Is Coca-Cola to blame for the obesity epidemic? Are gun companies to blame for suicides or mass shootings? Is Juicero to blame for customers being dumb shits?
I think when you answer different examples, you get a pattern: when a supplier is selling a negative/zero value product but induces demand by playing off human weakness, then they're doing something wrong.
Juicero is playing off human weakness (the wealthy tech nerds' desire to be "hip" and "fit") just like a a fashion company plays off human weakness (by creating unrealistic representations that it goads its customers into trying to reach).
I'm not sure I follow your fashion industry example. Assuming youre referring to weight, the so called unrealistic representations manufactured by the fashion industry do not cause customers to spend extra money on clothing, since customers simply won't fit into unreasonable sizes. And here, similarly, fashion companies provide a service of status signalling.
In any case, these are both examples of consumers failing to personally choose not to follow the herd. Additionally, corporations do not set standards in a vacuum, consumers create demand and vote with their wallets.
It's harder to make pointless, bullshit companies that add literally nothing and instead contribute to degrading conditions and pay.
I have zero sympathy for someone not being able to spin up a useless, zero-effort company. Put some effort in and come up with something worthwhile that contributes instead.
Now regarding degrading conditions and pay, that was not what I was commenting about....
Also, one thing to remember is small 'stupid' companies (like juicer) will be "taken care off" by free market economics. Over a period of years, if it does well, then it is fair game. Else it might go bust. It is unlikely that is not the outcome here.
If I think there's one thing we've learnt from the last several years, it's that the magical free market, doesn't do even half the things it's supposed to do, and really isn't a good solution.
Ok I looked it up for SF: https://www.sftu.org/rentcontrol/
Indeed, there is a control of only a few percent per year. So how is RentBerry legal?
"If the owner re-rents before the 5-year period is up, the residential property must be offered at the same rent that the former tenant was paying (plus annual allowable increases.)" https://www.sftu.org/are-you-paying-too-much-rent/
We won't need a cut of the winner's rent (but can probably take it anyway), because we'll televise it and profit on the ads.
Did I miss anything? Opaque, exploitive finance on proprietary weapons for contestants, maybe?
Then you pay the landlord each month for the right to keep your door locked. If a prospective tenant can outbid your month's rent, man the battle stations.
(I run a med tech website that reports on medical technologies for doctors and med professionals. I am an MD. We are publishing every day since 2004. News, interviews and exclusive reports. We have a half a million page views a month from professional readership, and Google pays us pennies for Adsense. $60/day? WTF!)
It's of course completely possible that I'm totally wrong in every way, but I'm under the impression that the primary goals of those with marketing budgets do not generally include supporting journalists holding those in power to account.
Settle down there, pampered white guy living in new york city.
Capitalism works great as long as certain assumptions are met--things like adequate competition, rational, informed decision making, and so forth. Regulation exists more or less because those assumptions are unrealistic. If you have regulations that target those things appropriately, things are fine; otherwise, all hell breaks loose.
The US is currently screwed because of meaningless discussions over whether or not regulation is good or bad in general, rather than how those regulations should take place and what they should be. In some cases, more regulation might be good (net neutrality); in other cases maybe less regulation would be better (health provider licensing). In some cases the need for regulation depends on other things, like competition (net neutrality would be unnecessary if every market had 10 ISPs to choose from).
It seems like the US is perseverating over some political debate from the 1970s that is no longer relevant. We're being held hostage by a subgroup of baby boomers who are stuck in the prime of their young adulthood and don't realise the rest of civilization has moved on to new problems.
In the end, problems with that seem to me to be related to how the political system is set up, rather than capitalism per se. Things like the electoral college, winner-takes-all voting systems, laws about campaign financing, and so forth and so on.
I've grown so concerned about the state of society that I'm starting to think something like socialism might be the the best of a bunch of bad solutions, but I'd prefer something that targets the problems at the source, as far as I see them.
Edit: Or the rise of the glorious proletariat.
Let that sink in for a while!
Capitalism as it is today is like a Monopoly game where all the properties have already been bought up and new players are forced to 'play' anyway (purely for the gratification of those who are already winning); it hasn't been fun for a very long time. We need to start a fresh game to make things interesting.
I think that things would be better if everyone saw life as a game rather than a race to the finish line.
Does it matter what history thinks?
The author makes a boring mistake of taking people for irresponsible, stupid children that should be protected from making bad choices. Thanks, no. I've bought a lot of bullshit products in my lifetime, paid for a lot of bullshit subscriptions, and I'm happy to have the freedom to have made all this stupid mistakes, and a lot more too, that taken not just my money.
When Netflix caught on everyone thought "wow, technology!" Only some of us in the tech world realize that the idea of streaming movies and TV to your house isn't the amazing breakthrough they made -- it's the infrastructure behind making it work, and the layperson doesn't give a shit about that.
Dollar Shave Club, apparently, delivers Dorco razor blades once a month. The exact same ones you can buy straight from Dorco for a fraction of the price, or if you prefer, Amazon. Razor blades are so small that several months worth can easily fit in even a dorm room. The CEO apparently believes that he's adding value from the subscription model.
>[Dollar Shave CEO Michael] Dubin said his service offers greater "convenience." "Are there similar razors out there? Sure. But our goal is to create value." I pointed out that I can get the Dorco razors delivered conveniently to my front door, too. "Not once a month," he said... Bottom line, if people want to buy in bulk, there's a bazillion other places on the web to do that. Dollar Shave Club offers value beyond just the price of blades & convenience.(1)
What does HN think about this? Would you pay a markup for the "convenience" of a subscription? Is this a real thing people find value in?
(Personally I find 'create value' to be a suspect phrase in this context. I also, personally, find subscriptions to be inconvenient 99% of the time)
(1) http://lifehacker.com/5903771/forget-dollar-shave-clubbuy-th...