Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Interview with MIT Technology Review’s Jason Pontin
(
chatbotsmagazine.com
)
20 points
by
rbanffy
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
noelwelsh
10 months ago
Not much depth in this interview. Regarding the awfulness of human beings, I suspect this is partly explained by a large intersection between the group of people who have the time and inclination to talk to a chatbot and the people who enjoy trolling.
dominotw
10 months ago
I remember this guy had something to do with harassment of Shanley.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: