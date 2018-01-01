Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Interview with MIT Technology Review’s Jason Pontin (chatbotsmagazine.com)
20 points by rbanffy 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



Not much depth in this interview. Regarding the awfulness of human beings, I suspect this is partly explained by a large intersection between the group of people who have the time and inclination to talk to a chatbot and the people who enjoy trolling.


I remember this guy had something to do with harassment of Shanley.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: