CERN and APS Announce Partnership for Open Access (aps.org)
51 points by miloc_c 10 months ago | 5 comments



I don't know about APS, but during a recent visit to CERN, I was pleased to see just how open everything is at CERN. There are no secrets, all the data is shared, free software is encouraged at all levels, as is free hardware (e.g. their KiCad involvement). This is due to CERN's mandate to disseminate knowledge to all constituent states, which I understand roughly means the entire world. You want to go and download CERN's data and see if you can find particles on your own, go right ahead:

http://opendata.cern.ch/

I'm glad to see a little more sharing and openness.


If you are interested in Open Hardware, it is worth to take a look at the CERN's Open Hardware repository:

http://www.ohwr.org/


I don't think that the link is pointing to the right press release. It should probably point to https://www.aps.org/publications/apsnews/updates/scoap3.cfm, which announces that APS will in fact join the SCOAP3 initiative.

(Another telltale sign is the fact that the link refers to Rolf Heuer as the Director General, but in fact he is the former Director General, while the current one is Fabiola Gianotti.)


There are also the scoap3[1] and CERN[2] press releases.

[1] https://scoap3.org/aps_joins_scoap3/

[2] https://press.cern/press-releases/2017/04/cern-and-american-...


This isn't just open access (free redistribution) but, much more importantly in my opinion, free reuse and adaptation (with attribution), i.e., CC-BY.

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/




