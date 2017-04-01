http://opendata.cern.ch/
I'm glad to see a little more sharing and openness.
http://www.ohwr.org/
(Another telltale sign is the fact that the link refers to Rolf Heuer as the Director General, but in fact he is the former Director General, while the current one is Fabiola Gianotti.)
[1] https://scoap3.org/aps_joins_scoap3/
[2] https://press.cern/press-releases/2017/04/cern-and-american-...
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
http://opendata.cern.ch/
I'm glad to see a little more sharing and openness.