North American cloud IaaS providers benchmark [pdf]
(
cloudspectator.com
)
QuinnyPig
10 months ago
I'm sure that 1&1's previous sponsorship of CloudSpectator reports in no way contributed to their multiple perfect scores.
BRB, telling a CTO to move from AWS to 1&1; this will surely end well for me.
