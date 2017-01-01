Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
North American cloud IaaS providers benchmark [pdf] (cloudspectator.com)
2 points by alexkon 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



I'm sure that 1&1's previous sponsorship of CloudSpectator reports in no way contributed to their multiple perfect scores.

BRB, telling a CTO to move from AWS to 1&1; this will surely end well for me.




