Ultra Secure Asset Verification (formfree.com)
Now the lender/broker is going to send their borrower a email that takes them to a site asking them to hand over their username and password for each of the financial institutions where they hold accounts. This looks like a service that mainstreams the behavior that most security experts advice against.




