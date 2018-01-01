Hacker News
Ultra Secure Asset Verification
(
formfree.com
)
1 point
by
PretzelFisch
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
PretzelFisch
10 months ago
Now the lender/broker is going to send their borrower a email that takes them to a site asking them to hand over their username and password for each of the financial institutions where they hold accounts. This looks like a service that mainstreams the behavior that most security experts advice against.
