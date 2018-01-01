Disclaimer: I'm the author on this paper.
It shares many similarities with Google's production MobileNets albeit MobileNets is a family and QuickNet uses PReLU which has helped a lot in terms of parametric efficiency. Also there's a slight difference in the implementation of the separable convolution (no activation function in between the depthwise and the pointwise for QuickNet).
XCeption is not compared because XCeption doesn't have any results on CIFAR, and this was meant to be a fast inference model, which XCeption is not.
I do provide links to full resolution images of the network topology.
A comparison of parameter count, FLOPs and other performance figures would probably be useful, you're right, I'll add that as soon as I have time.
MobileNets came out after this, and I haven't updated it in the meantime.
I used Keras but there are some internal tools, namely a data loader, a visualization tool, a replication environment and an optimizer that I'm not allowed to share externally.
Hope you found it interesting, and thanks for the feedback!!
Ok Google, what's the time ?
* 2 seconds or so, nothing *
Hey Google, what's the time ?
* Another 2 seconds or so, nothing *
Alexa, what's the time ?
* 2 seconds or so, again *
"Here it currently are the is 9:42 search results for"
What happened ? Network had a hiccup (okay, it sucks), with as a result that Google's connection was blocked for a while, this caused me to repeat the question, which caused Google assistant to resend the query (in other words send a cancel down a tcp connection that hadn't gotten through it's buffer yet, resulting in even more delay). More delay let me to ask alexa instead. Alexa got lucky on the network.
This resulted in Alexa and Google answering at the same time, alexa with the time, google assistant with the search results for "what's the time hey google what's the time alexa what's the time". I was ready to throw things out of the window.
But the root cause of this problem was the delay due to the network.
So PLEASE get local voice transcription going, please ! Save alexa and my phone from getting thrown out the window.
