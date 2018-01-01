Hacker News
The rural and post-industrial bubble is real and dangerous
3 points
by
soufron
10 months ago
1 comment
PaulHoule
10 months ago
Rural areas are paying through the nose for DSL. At $90 a month for 2 Mbps, I could have been upgraded to fiber a long time ago.
Search: