Ask HN: Whats the state of evidence on Latin improving skills such as logic?

I have come across a few studies and articles promoting the idea that knowing latin can improve higher order skills, such as logic and reasoning and therefore, overall maths abilities.[1] The study also claims that learning latin did not just improve overall learning and motivation, but as it is linked to grammar it also improved students self concept. Therefore indicating that it might have therapeutic effects even, as it changes the way students think about themselves using more structured and accurate language to communicate with themselves.[2] [1] http://www.carmentablog.com/2015/11/20/how-learning-latin-will-improve-your-math/ [2]http://www.detroitgreekandlatin.com/resources/Efficacy%20of%20Latin%20Studies%20(1).pdf