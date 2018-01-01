Chrome is basically crippling Chromium's features

The article doesn't even rule out the obvious possibility that the problems are just due to a bug in Chromium, and not some malicious behaviour on the part of Chrome. After all, both Chrome and Chromium share a common code base and it's highly plausible that there might be some issues with running them side by side.
Also, part of the problem might be due to the fact the author didn't purge Chrome with `dpkg -P` but only removed the package with `dpkg -r`, leaving Chrome conffiles intact, which then broke Chromium.
So until there is at least some indication that the problem isn't just due to one or more bugs in Chromium, the author's claims are seriously exaggerated and the article is effectively clickbait.
The best way to deal with such problems is to engage with Ubuntu, Chrome, or Chromium support systems and community forums.
It's pretty clear that this is an attempt to keep the profiles compatible between the two, but it's probably an untested combination of rarely used features.
Chromium + Linux + Using (specific?) Chrome Apps + Installing version of Chrome after Chromium = not many people have done this.
It seems to me "just a bug", and probably easily worked around (as I posted below) by using multiple profiles.
Annoying though I guess.
Last Wednesday, I tried searching for a work-around, it would seem I'd have to build something with WebRTC to achieve similar responsiveness. The attribute was available until 49.
I don't know the reason behind its removal. There isn't anything to suggest Google is forcing you into their speech service (which is expensive) but it would be nice to ASR on your own server and have the attribute back as per the specification or not be forced into using Cloud Speech or reinvent the wheel.
Spec: https://dvcs.w3.org/hg/speech-api/raw-file/tip/speechapi.htm...
Others seem to have noticed: https://groups.google.com/a/chromium.org/forum/#!searchin/ch...
That at least implies it was already unsupported, and the code diff doesn't seem to change anything notable. Looking through history I can't find any evidence of serviceURI ever being hooked up to anything? Are you sure setting serviceURI ever actually did anything?
Surprisingly, it's handling the traffic just fine.
I do experience some issues with the Signal chrome app, it when I log in on my deskop it replays message notifications which I have already seen on my phone. But I am not sure if this is a chromium issue, and even if it is, it's a very minor one.
Pocket, Kindle Cloud Reader, Duolingo, and Floating for YouTube are also gone.
http://www.omgchrome.com/not-joke-google-killing-chrome-apps...
Chrome Apps are nicely sandboxed within Chrome's sandbox.
Now everyone is porting their stuff Electron, which has no sandbox.
Deprecating Chrome Apps is hurting users by making their systems less secure.
Thanks for sharing!
Now I'm kind of stuck where I have to use Chromium + Chrome apps, which is definitely not the end result I was hoping for.
I could rip apart pretty much every second paragraph, but since being helpful is more... You know helpful here one tip:
For signal change it back to chromium and pair it again. The desktop client doesn't delete the history on an unpair and a re-pair will show your old history
I still think that Chromium needs better error reporting; it's difficult to figure out what is wrong when a video is not displaying (often, I think it is just not loading); and which codec is missing.
Now of course, to most users of the average video site, an error message involving the words "supported codecs" would just be gibberish, so I can see why many video sites just show a generic "Something went wrong" error (or nothing at all, since it's plainly obvious that something went wrong when the video's not playing).
Fuchsia is a research project and it was never stated that it was intended to replace Linux.
All of their servers run Linux. Chrome OS runs on Linux. Most of their workstations are Linux.
"Google no longer cares about Linux" makes no sense.
Happy to give money to pcloud.com, as they provide a viable and affordable alternative (Dropbox ends up being too expensive for a family).
Plenty of other options out there that don't solely exist to harvest our data.
