Some ideas for user-experience improvement:
- I subscribe to xparadigm's comment: adjust the mouse pointer on the complete cells to get the right pane. I did not notice it before reading the comment.
- Maybe add a red cross in the pane to close it. I did not see an obvious way how to close it
- Another idea : when the pane shows up, the Mendeleev table could resize down to keep being fully visible.
Already great as it is.
FYI: I browsed your page with IE11 :-/
