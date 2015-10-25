Second, how many people get enough matches to get any statistically useful information? The people that need this the most are the least likely to benefit.
Third, epsilon greedy isn't the best algorithm to use. Thompson sampling is theoretically optimal, and pretty simple. Here is a cool simulation of it in your browser. I find it fun to play with (sadly the graphs no longer render properly on this archived version. I have no idea why. But it used to display a beta distribution for each bandit, and you could see it shrink over time.): http://web.archive.org/web/20160310000407/https://e76d6ebf22...
Lastly it would be interesting to train a neural network to predict how good a profile picture is. This has sort of been done by Karpathy here: http://karpathy.github.io/2015/10/25/selfie/ Tindr has an enormous amount of data that could be used.
Exactly. I totally agree with that.
Or they're just fucking with me to keep my attention.
To suggest that a swipe based on some different ordering of the photos makes it less superficial is kinda funny.
Tinder wants the most influential users to recommend the app to their friends (on social media and in real life). Influential users are typically more desirable and have a higher rating.
So you should take all the right swipes you can get.
I'd love to see research into this - revealing which cultures / countries / societies place importance on which elements.
For example:
- France, Italy: Suit and tie selfie springs to the top, constantly. Means that french / Italian women are more looks focused?
- Australia, Spain: Outdoor / adventure photo, straight to the top. Probably no surprise, Australians tend to be more outdoorsy.
- Asia: Presentable smart casual goes to the top. Looking more for 'cute' or 'presentable' ?
It'd be very interesting to apply the same profile to all countries to see what floated to the top.
The Big Data + Computing power recipe is something that I thought will bring sweeping changes to society. But with Amazon's Echo look, and now this, I don't know if I'm ok with where this is going.
I thought it'll help us in fields like architecture, physics modelling, medicine, but they all seem to be on paper. OTOH, uses like this seem to be the ones that actually come to market and make the best use of the Machine Learning talent.
Maybe I'm being cynical, but please someone prove me wrong. Am I missing Machine Learning being used in new applications in the market, or is the situation as I see it is?
I'm seeing a more general trend which I find equally worrying:
Software is eating the world, and the best tech is currently produced by the likes of Facebook, Google or Amazon.
I'm fine with this, but I'm seeing governments and other "serious" businesses like health, physics... seriously lagging behind.
I don't know what to do with this assumption, though...
Google will run the world? I'm saying it's too good to be true.
Second, machine learning IS helping in places like physics and medicine. There's currently a one million dollar prize by google for an algorithm that can detect cancer (actually it just ended.) And there have been a number of similar contests in the past. Just look here for all sorts of places machine learning has been applied: https://www.kaggle.com/competitions?sortBy=deadline&group=al...
People have been applying statistics and AI to medicine since the 80's. The biggest problem is medicine and similar fields, is it's terribly conservative. It's very difficult to get new technology to market. Whereas tindr doesn't have any regulations or bureaucracy to deal with. They can just push new technology to millions of users overnight.
>The biggest problem is medicine and similar fields, is it's terribly conservative. It's very difficult to get new technology to market. Whereas tindr doesn't have any regulations or bureaucracy to deal with. They can just push new technology to millions of users overnight.
Looks like that's the best possible reason.
It's a lot easier and more forgiving to use machine learning to pick what picture or outfit you look best in than it is to use it in medicine or architecture. As the technology matures, you will see it move in to those sectors very rapidly.
Makes sense. I think that's why I'm not seeing them right now.
What an extravagant prize.
Especially: http://tech.gotinder.com/content/images/2016/10/figures-03-2...
I really like it.
I think a contextual bandit algorithm would be interesting in this case, although I wonder if there would be enough data behind photo swipes to back each context meaningfully.
We also hold "vacathons", which are hackathons just for the interns in the summer. There are about 50 attendees, and because they haven't always done too much software development beforehand, these are 3 days long and people are less likely to work through the night (although we lay on food in the evening, and people often stay until 10ish). The theme for these is more general - anything loosely to do with communication is accepted. As with the full hackathons, teams form and generate ideas themselves, but we also assign a mentor (a full-time employee) to each team to help them with any technical problems as well as planning/working as a team.
Hope that's informative!
Yeah,that's all your engineers need alright. Apparently clean clothes and a good nights sleep is not one of them.
To me, he's just trying to paint a picture filled with drive. One where he planned on working overnight on something in which he believed. No need to insinuate tinder doesn't care about its engineers or draw cynical conclusions.
at least until interrupt fires such as HEART_ATTACK or WIFE_LEAVES_YOU_FOR_SALSA_INSTRUCTOR
Whether or not this is a case of overfitting I leave up to you to decide.
I did ask a user in person once, she wasn't pleased.
Stop trying to optimize everything for my engagement and fix other people's stupidity.
The next thing you'll be telling me is you're automatically removing blemishes and making people look more attractive.
Tinder is a glorified personal ad. Stop thinking you're some kind of advanced tech shop worthy of such algorithms with fancy-sounding curves.
