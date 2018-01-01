Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Hacker Combat: A Competitive Sport from Programmatic Dueling and Cyberwarfare
(
arxiv.org
)
21 points
by
lainon
10 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
emidln
10 months ago
I thought this was going to be about some group or groups running capture the flag games. Apparently owning and maintain control of machines is not "competitive" enough.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: