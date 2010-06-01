Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The biggest vocabulary? (2010) (economist.com)
15 points by Thevet 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



The vocabulary might be counted using different meanings and not counting meanings that can be created by combining simple meanings.

Pat Cassidy is trying to create such a simple vocabulary at micra.com

to quote from his website:

MICRA is hosting the COSMO (COmmon Semantic MOdel) ontology, a public, open foundation ontology that is intended to include all the basic elements required to specify the meanings of any more specific concept in any domain.


It would be interesting to compare common using distributions.




