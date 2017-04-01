Really Bloomberg? You're going to insult everyone who has lost a spouse like that? I'm getting tired of the comparisons to "worse than being widowed", and am extremely skeptical of the "study" they cite. Making a blanket statement like that is horrible, particularly for a well known media company. You wouldn't tell someone losing a job is "worse than getting cancer" or "worse than losing a child", would you? Then what makes it alright to say "worse than losing a spouse"?
Really Bloomberg? You're going to insult everyone who has lost a spouse like that? I'm getting tired of the comparisons to "worse than being widowed", and am extremely skeptical of the "study" they cite. Making a blanket statement like that is horrible, particularly for a well known media company. You wouldn't tell someone losing a job is "worse than getting cancer" or "worse than losing a child", would you? Then what makes it alright to say "worse than losing a spouse"?