|Online Bootcamp for experienced developer?
1 point by kingzulu 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments
|What are your thoughts on online Bootcamps for developers with a couple years experience? I am of course interested in programs that are not for beginners, but would enable me to more quickly higher paying jobs. I believe I am weak primarily in coding structure (such as OOP) and other higher level concepts. I do not want a program that is simply going to teach syntax and coding basics.
Is a Bootcamp a good idea or should I be looking elsewhere? Open to other thoughts on how to improve.
