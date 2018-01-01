Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Online Bootcamp for experienced developer?
1 point by kingzulu 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments
What are your thoughts on online Bootcamps for developers with a couple years experience? I am of course interested in programs that are not for beginners, but would enable me to more quickly higher paying jobs. I believe I am weak primarily in coding structure (such as OOP) and other higher level concepts. I do not want a program that is simply going to teach syntax and coding basics.

Is a Bootcamp a good idea or should I be looking elsewhere? Open to other thoughts on how to improve.




I subscribe to a few screen casts series ($5-30)/mo and find them very engaging for an intermediate or advanced developer. In particular, I like destroy all software (https://www.destroyallsoftware.com/screencasts) because it makes me think of programming more creatively along with how to think about different big picture concepts. Screen casts and books fill the niche I think you're looking for at an affordable cost but don't share the same teaching style. They're no where as near hands on, collaborative, guided or have same level of structure. But they're much cheaper and flexible in terms of time commitment.


I launched a remote and collaborative course for more seasoned developers that I think might satisfy your needs.

Unfortunately we are not accepting more students now since we are focused on some other courses, but I'd be curious to know if this format is something that would help you.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-nodejs-doing-remote-pair-...




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: