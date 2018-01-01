Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Ladder, the new and easy way to autoscale (github.com)
4 points by odkq 10 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



Needs a much better explanation of what it is, probably some examples, because I have no idea and this is meaningless:

> Ladder is a simple and small program that is used to autoscale things, when we mean things we are talking about any kind of stuff that can increase or decrease, for example, docker containers, AWS instances, simple binnary processes, files…


Hi! thanks for the feedback :) I've updated the readme:

https://github.com/themotion/ladder

Let me know if it's easyer to understand.


That's much better :)




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: