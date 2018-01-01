Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What are your main criteria when picking up your next employer?
2 points by bsvalley 9 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
Besides the title, project, money and commute, what will be your next requirements when picking up a new job? For me:

- recruitement process: no algo/college stuff, an employer that will value my previous projects and contributions

- friendly interviewers (= friendly future colleagues)

- individual office (no open space or un-productive environment)

- quiet location outside of the office, no downtown type of stuff so I can take a break and walk around the office after lunch




highly-skilled immediate team members




