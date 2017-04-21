Hacker News
Senate ID Cards Use a Photo of a Chip Rather Than an Actual Smart Chip
(
techdirt.com
)
3 points
by
Someone
274 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
Someone
274 days ago
Doesn't sound like it can be real (if
"most Senate staff ID cards have a photo of a chip printed on them, rather than a real chip"
you have to keep track of who gets a real card and who a faked one, and that, I guess, costs more than you win by using cheaper cards), but it's late for an April fools joke, and that PDF (
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3675403/cUt-5DPB....
), if faked, is quite a good fake.
