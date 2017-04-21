Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Senate ID Cards Use a Photo of a Chip Rather Than an Actual Smart Chip (techdirt.com)
3 points by Someone 286 days ago | 1 comment



Doesn't sound like it can be real (if "most Senate staff ID cards have a photo of a chip printed on them, rather than a real chip" you have to keep track of who gets a real card and who a faked one, and that, I guess, costs more than you win by using cheaper cards), but it's late for an April fools joke, and that PDF (https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3675403/cUt-5DPB....), if faked, is quite a good fake.




