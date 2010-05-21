One of my favorite quote investigations: whether Stalin said, "A single death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic."
http://quoteinvestigator.com/2010/05/21/death-statistic/
Quotes that sound nice irrespective of the origina are probably apocryphal.
Yes, the site doesn't cover all quotes. But the large number of mis-attributed quotes I've seen shared has made me conservative in what quotes I reshare.
This is my favorite Mark Twain misquote because it's self-referential.
Or in other words: "The most famous sentence Mark Twain ever put to paper was written by anonymous."
https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html
If you then click the timestamp of a dead comment you'll see a [vouch] link. If enough people click that it'll change the post from dead to live. Mods get to see vouches, and people who get enough vouches I think get converted from banned to unbanned.
I think there's a karma threshold four vouching, but I don't know what that is.
One of my favorite quote investigations: whether Stalin said, "A single death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic."
http://quoteinvestigator.com/2010/05/21/death-statistic/