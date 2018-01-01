Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Kops 101- the Kubernetes Deployment Game-Changer (reactiveops.com)
3 points by dpolstra 272 days ago



This turned out to be a more marketing/consulting post than I expected. It says 101 on the tin box, I expected to see a small demo or links to documentation.




