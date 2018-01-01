Hacker News
Kops 101- the Kubernetes Deployment Game-Changer
(
reactiveops.com
)
3 points
by
dpolstra
272 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
alpb
272 days ago
This turned out to be a more marketing/consulting post than I expected. It says 101 on the tin box, I expected to see a small demo or links to documentation.
