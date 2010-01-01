Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Movie recommendation service based on artificial intelligence and Deep Learning
(
movix.ai
)
6 points
by
fidelsam1992
262 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
8 comments
butz
262 days ago
The server went down - good time to write a review. Good thing: works without registration and login. Movie list reshuffling after each input - very distracting. Might be better to show a full page of movies ant ask user to mark like/hate. Reload list and recommendations only when user marks at least 10 movies. I cannot find some of older movies from early seventies - is there some limit on movie age?
borisovyy
262 days ago
Thanks for feedback. No limit on movie age. The way I search for movies is the following: choose several movies, then use years (for example 2010s) to find some movie that is similar to the ones I liked, but the new one. You can try the opposite - to click on 1970s.
Fuzzwah
262 days ago
My 3 year old daughter isn't impressed that her favourite movie, Trolls, isn't in your list.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1679335/
maximkol
262 days ago
Thank you for your feedback. Currently we are working on updating the database of movies. At the moment we have movies until the middle of 2016.
kafkaesq
262 days ago
Deep Learning Inside
Hype, hype, and more hype. And not even original hype.
borisovyy
262 days ago
We choose to use deep learning not because of hype but because it’s convenient to model user interaction with a single LSTM like network. We will soon publish technical aspects
lun4r
262 days ago
i think i just broke it.. :'(
maximkk
262 days ago
we are restarting our servers. Sorry. Give us 5 mins :)
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: