Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Apache OpenOffice security hole again, switch to LibreOffice immediately
(
reddragdiva.tumblr.com
)
7 points
by
davidgerard
257 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
3 comments
skrowl
257 days ago
I doubt that the 7 remaining users of OpenOffice are unlikely to change due to a security issue. They're used to them by now.
davidgerard
256 days ago
Geeks know the score.
Regular users really don't
. The brand awareness of "OpenOffice" is still
stupendous
and this terrible zombie software still steadily gets around 100,000 downloads a day.
https://blogs.apache.org/OOo/entry/over_200_million_download...
So make sure people know! LibreOffice is catching up, but 100,000 all-but-unmaintained security hazards a day are an ongoing disaster.
simlevesque
256 days ago
I've seen OpenOffice used in a school, that's at least 200 machines. I could be wrong but I think they are not the only school using it.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: