Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apache OpenOffice security hole again, switch to LibreOffice immediately (reddragdiva.tumblr.com)
7 points by davidgerard 261 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



I doubt that the 7 remaining users of OpenOffice are unlikely to change due to a security issue. They're used to them by now.


Geeks know the score. Regular users really don't. The brand awareness of "OpenOffice" is still stupendous and this terrible zombie software still steadily gets around 100,000 downloads a day. https://blogs.apache.org/OOo/entry/over_200_million_download... So make sure people know! LibreOffice is catching up, but 100,000 all-but-unmaintained security hazards a day are an ongoing disaster.


I've seen OpenOffice used in a school, that's at least 200 machines. I could be wrong but I think they are not the only school using it.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: