Why We’ve Removed Longform from the App Store (medium.com)
13 points by dwynings 263 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 5 comments



> The app reviewer spelled out three changes we could make to be approved. We were torn. Two of the changes were flat-out impossible, and the third would require huge amounts of ongoing developer labor while providing a worse experience for users.

Really wish they would have expanded on this....


...and, crickets. I'm starting to suspect the authors know it would make them look bad to reveal what the three suggestions were.


This is how to do an honest sunset of an app. We tried, we hustled and it sucks but we have to stop work. We'll still do more though, so you can keep your data, but this has been stressful as hell. Thanks for supporting us.

It just feels genuine.


I'm not so sure. I didn't find it open or genuine or helpful that they didn't say what the three problems were. Instead it left me wondering whether it was a slightly devious attempt to shift blame to Apple.

I've heard so many stories where Apple blocked something and initially caught the blame, but then later when the details came out, it became clear that the real problem was with the app features. Other than interest in blame (I'm not that interested in blame, really) it could be super useful to know the details so that other developers can see whether there's anything to learn here.


I'm Apple-only yet this part made me sad:

> as we can’t afford to support an Android orphan.

I much prefer iOS but the world doesn't need a monoculture. It's sad that the economics of Android are so dire for developers, even worse than for those on iOS.




