|Reusing an ancient industrial Robot for Art
1 point by transistor-man 264 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
|Recently finished reviving an ancient SCARA robot, adding a modern control software, giving it a paintbrush and with the help of comrades python-ing it into painting with a paintbrush.
Its a bit heavy on the robot mechanical and electrical side, but there's a github repo of image processing to synthesize the brush paths and I thought you folks might be interested.
A quick video demo: https://vimeo.com/213723506
This is also an entry into the robotart competition, there's a login to vote for art that interests you.
https://robotart.org/
Our team didn't have access to a brand new robot, so we revived a scrapped one