Reusing an ancient industrial Robot for Art
Recently finished reviving an ancient SCARA robot, adding a modern control software, giving it a paintbrush and with the help of comrades python-ing it into painting with a paintbrush.

Its a bit heavy on the robot mechanical and electrical side, but there's a github repo of image processing to synthesize the brush paths and I thought you folks might be interested.




The robot documentation is here: http://transistor-man.com/bluebot_revival.html

A quick video demo: https://vimeo.com/213723506

This is also an entry into the robotart competition, there's a login to vote for art that interests you.

https://robotart.org/

Our team didn't have access to a brand new robot, so we revived a scrapped one




